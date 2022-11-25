Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run, Made 1 Laughable Request of Trump That 'Perturbed' Him

With the 2022 midterm elections over, the U.S. is already gearing up for the 2024 presidential election. Rapper Kanye West has indicated that he plans to run in 2024 and said he even asked former President Donald Trump to be his running mate.

On Thursday night and Friday morning, West, who now goes by “Ye,” tweeted images that included the words “Ye 24” along with the caption “#YE24.”

Back in October, West shared a photo of a black hat with “2024” on the brim.



On Thursday evening, West also tweeted a video of himself talking about a discussion he had with Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president,” West said.

Trump announced his own 2024 campaign on Nov. 15.

West said in the video that he loves Trump but questioned why he didn’t “free the Jan. 6ers” in the aftermath of the Capitol incursion.

“Since … all the Christians in America that love Trump know that Trump is a conservative, we’re gonna demand that you hold all policies directly to the Bible,” West said.

West also claimed that Trump yelled at him during their meeting.

“Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was going to lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history?” West said.

There has been no comment from Trump about West’s claims.

A presidential run in 2024 would be West’s second. He took a shot in 2020 but only managed to get 70,000 votes, according to the BBC.

West landed in hot water recently after tweeting that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

His comments cost him his Twitter account and deals with Adidas, Vogue, Balenciaga and Gap. His Twitter account was later reinstated.

