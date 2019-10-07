SECTIONS
News
Print

Kanye West Doubles Down on Trump Support, Slams 'Mental Slavery' of Voting Based on Skin Color

Kanye West performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 20, 2019.Timothy Norris / Getty ImagesKanye West performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 20, 2019. (Timothy Norris / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 7, 2019 at 11:32am
Print

Rapper Kanye West reaffirmed his support for President Donald Trump during his “Sunday Service” event in Salt Lake City over the weekend.

West reminded the upward of 10,000 people on hand at the Gateway Center in downtown Salt Lake on Saturday that it was the Republican Party under the leadership of its first president, Abraham Lincoln, that ended slavery in the United States, Deseret News reported.

“That’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves,” he said. “And for a year people want to call me a ‘coon’ because I chose my right.”

“And we got the right, right? We got our own right to our opinions, right?” West said. “Somebody tell me because of my color who I’m supposed to pick as the president. You black, so you can’t like Trump.

“I ain’t never made a decision based off my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery. I can’t drink from the white person’s fountain.”

TRENDING: 'Bias Kills Investigations:' Trey Gowdy Goes Off on Lying Schiff

West went on to denounce people who try to control others through media.

Do you think West’s Sunday Service is having a positive impact?

“I find that worshipping Christ is where I get my mind back,” the performer said. “We find that the love of Christ is where I get my mind back.”

West performed his hit song “Jesus Walks,” during his brief appearance at Saturday’s event.

“Jesus walks, God show me the way because the devil’s tried to break me down,” West rapped. “The only thing that I pray is that my feet don’t fail me now.”

Last month, West took his Sunday Service to Atlanta, where he encouraged the thousands on-hand at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to be “radically obedient” to Jesus Christ.

RELATED: Kanye West Triggers Leftists by Mentioning Chick-fil-A in New Jesus-Centric Song

The 42-year-old then appeared to give God credit for helping him overcome mental illness.

“I’ve seen him work miracles in my life,” West said. “You know the devil presents so many flashy, shiny objects. I’ve seen everything that the devil could’ve showed you via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I’ll tell you …”

The recording artist launched into song: “Nothin’ beats God … and a sound mind.”

West encouraged those in the crowd to not allow the opinions or “validation of men” to drive the choices they make.

“I know we say, ‘This is the culture, that’s the culture.’ To be radically in service to Christ is the only culture that I want to know about,” West said, drawing loud cheers from those assembled.

West has been very forthright about his support for Trump, which included a high-profile visit to the Oval Office last October with the singer wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

That same month, rapper Snoop Dogg, an outspoken Trump critic, referred to West as an “Uncle Tom” and worse for posting an image of himself wearing a MAGA hat.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West wrote. “Message sent with love.”

If trends continue, Trump appears to be in a position to earn the highest percentage of the African-American vote of any Republican presidential candidate since Dwight Eisenhower in the 1956 election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Giuliani Says He Won't Testify for House Intel Committee As Long As Schiff Is Around: 'Let Them Hold Me in Contempt'
Hundreds of Police Officers Flood Courtroom as Suspect in 'Brutal' Attack on Cop Is Arraigned
Gold Star Dad: Biden's Comment to Son's Widow Was So Bad I'd Be in Jail if Secret Service Hadn't Been There
Audio Recording Blows Ukraine Scandal Wide Open, Appears To Confirm Ukraine-Hillary Connection
Justice Clarence Thomas Missing from Start of New Supreme Court Term Due to 'Illness'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×