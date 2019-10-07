Kanye West Doubles Down on Trump Support, Slams 'Mental Slavery' of Voting Based on Skin Color

Rapper Kanye West reaffirmed his support for President Donald Trump during his “Sunday Service” event in Salt Lake City over the weekend.

West reminded the upward of 10,000 people on hand at the Gateway Center in downtown Salt Lake on Saturday that it was the Republican Party under the leadership of its first president, Abraham Lincoln, that ended slavery in the United States, Deseret News reported.

“That’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves,” he said. “And for a year people want to call me a ‘coon’ because I chose my right.”

“And we got the right, right? We got our own right to our opinions, right?” West said. “Somebody tell me because of my color who I’m supposed to pick as the president. You black, so you can’t like Trump.

“I ain’t never made a decision based off my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery. I can’t drink from the white person’s fountain.”

Kanye West At Sunday Service Salt Lake City talked about the Republican Party of Lincoln freeing the slaves and how he supports Trump: “I ain’t never made a decision only based on my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery.” pic.twitter.com/0Cwom01ipF — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 5, 2019

West went on to denounce people who try to control others through media.

“I find that worshipping Christ is where I get my mind back,” the performer said. “We find that the love of Christ is where I get my mind back.”

West performed his hit song “Jesus Walks,” during his brief appearance at Saturday’s event.

“Jesus walks, God show me the way because the devil’s tried to break me down,” West rapped. “The only thing that I pray is that my feet don’t fail me now.”

Last month, West took his Sunday Service to Atlanta, where he encouraged the thousands on-hand at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to be “radically obedient” to Jesus Christ.

The 42-year-old then appeared to give God credit for helping him overcome mental illness.

“I’ve seen him work miracles in my life,” West said. “You know the devil presents so many flashy, shiny objects. I’ve seen everything that the devil could’ve showed you via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I’ll tell you …”

The recording artist launched into song: “Nothin’ beats God … and a sound mind.”

West encouraged those in the crowd to not allow the opinions or “validation of men” to drive the choices they make.

“I know we say, ‘This is the culture, that’s the culture.’ To be radically in service to Christ is the only culture that I want to know about,” West said, drawing loud cheers from those assembled.

West has been very forthright about his support for Trump, which included a high-profile visit to the Oval Office last October with the singer wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

My new @DailyMail column is about Kanye West’s peformance in the Oval Office. Posting soon. pic.twitter.com/dnxOli0wAs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 12, 2018

That same month, rapper Snoop Dogg, an outspoken Trump critic, referred to West as an “Uncle Tom” and worse for posting an image of himself wearing a MAGA hat.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West wrote. “Message sent with love.”

If trends continue, Trump appears to be in a position to earn the highest percentage of the African-American vote of any Republican presidential candidate since Dwight Eisenhower in the 1956 election.

