Kanye West Hit with Racist Slur from Music Superstar After Wearing MAGA Hat on TV

By Randy DeSoto
at 10:42am
Rapper Snoop Dogg referred to Kanye West as an “Uncle Tom” and  “a– n—a” for showing his support of President Donald Trump by wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Over the weekend West, who has on multiple occasions expressed his support for Trump, spoke favorably about the president following an appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, as he wore a MAGA hat.

The rapper posted a picture of himself wearing the hat on Twitter the following day, with the caption: “(T)his represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Breitbart reported that producer DJ Pooh reposted the photo mocking West with the caption “MAGA — Music Ain’t Getting Attention” on his Instagram page, which then prompted a response from Snoop Dogg.

The performer wrote, “Make ya music great again n—a,” and then added, “Uncle Tom. A– n—a.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Somebody get #SnoopDogg 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Shortly after Trump became president, Snoop Dogg created a music video showing him shooting a man dressed as a clown caricature of Trump.

“I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing,” Snoop Dogg said at the time, according to the Independent.

“Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f—ing clown as President, and the sh– that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

Trump tweeted in response to the video, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

West received criticism for his post in support of Trump for also calling for the abolishment of the 13th Amendment, which ended slavery following the Civil War.

West told TMZ on Monday that he meant to say “amend” rather than “abolish,” People magazine reported.

“What I want to say is ‘abolish’ was the wrong language. I misspoke by saying abolish. ‘Amend’ is the right language,” West explained. “What’s awesome, I don’t say dope because there’s power in words. So lovely, what’s beautiful about our Constitution is we can amend it, right?”

Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali suggested in a tweet that West may have been referring to the text of the 13th Amendment that allows for prisoners to be used for what he described as “slave labor” as punishment for a crime.

By Monday, Snoop Dogg appeared to be in a better place with West, posting an Instagram video of the performer wearing a T-shirt of Snoop, while also donning his MAGA hat.

“Forgiveness is everything,” Snoop captioned the video.

Trump praised West in a tweet on Sunday writing, “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

