Kanye West Praises Conservative Commentator Who Shut Down Black Lives Matter Protest

Rapper Kanye West raised the hackles of his supporters Saturday with a tweet praising conservative commentator Candace Owens.

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” West tweeted, one day after Owens relished in her victory over Black Lives Matter protesters who tried, but failed, to disrupt an event at UCLA.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Owens was thrilled with the tweet, and replied within a few minutes.

“I’m freaking out. @kanyewest….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music. I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community,” she tweeted

I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community. https://t.co/Uz1nB9K0Oz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

While she was celebrating, West was under attack.

Aside from being an insane alt right race pimp Candace Owens thinks Donald Trump is literally the messiah not you @kanyewest so you might want to reconsider https://t.co/dKVnbi3Ila — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 21, 2018

Candace Owens has proven to be anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ and fact-hating.

(Honestly, there are so many more descriptors.) For Kanye to align himself with her is messy and dangerous. — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) April 21, 2018

Owens was unfazed.

Kanye West tweets 7 words and leftists rush to smear me as far-right & anti-LGBT. So what terrified them?

The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks. Ready to be awakened? Watch the truth about my journey off the plantation w/ @RubinReport. https://t.co/YviWe4PQk0 pic.twitter.com/GcN35gBoIa — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA, told Black Lives Matters protesters just what she thought of them on Friday at UCLA. She offered them the chance to ask questions, but they heckled her instead. So, she gave it right back.

Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to my @UCLA event to protest. Here is a video clip of me smacking them down with the truth; they’re a bunch of whiny toddlers, pretending to be oppressed for attention. pic.twitter.com/riBA0A3J1I — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 20, 2018

“Victim mentality is not cool. I don’t know why people like being oppressed,” she said. “‘We’re oppressed! Four-hundred years of slavery! Jim Crow!’ By the way, none of you guys lived through (that),” she told protesters. “Your grandparents did and it’s embarrassing that you utilize their history. You’re not living through anything right now.”

“I took them on because I believe that their ideas are poisonous. I also believe that they are intellectually dishonest,” she told “Fox & Friends” on Sunday.

Owens said that an “ideological civil war” is taking place among black Americans.

Some black Americans “are focused on their past and shouting about slavery” and that others are “focused on their futures,” she said.

Because she refuses to repeat the Black Lives Matter party line, Owens claims she is being attacked.

1. It appears @KanyeWest & @RealCandaceO believe that the #BlackLivesMatter Movement is not based on the facts of racism, but a peculiar need to focus on the past, and, in their words "whine & get attention." What follows is a fact based THREAD on #WhyWeSayBlackLivesMatter — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 21, 2018

“In about 10 seconds I became the KKK member, anti-LGBT, you name it,” she said. “Just because I think differently and I refuse to accept this narrative that I’m a victim. I’m not a victim.”

Owens also said the left wants black Americans “to be government-dependent.”

