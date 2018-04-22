The Western Journal

Kanye West Praises Conservative Commentator Who Shut Down Black Lives Matter Protest

By Jack Davis
April 22, 2018 at 3:08pm

Rapper Kanye West raised the hackles of his supporters Saturday with a tweet praising conservative commentator Candace Owens.

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” West tweeted, one day after Owens relished in her victory over Black Lives Matter protesters who tried, but failed, to disrupt an event at UCLA.

Owens was thrilled with the tweet, and replied within a few minutes.

“I’m freaking out. @kanyewest….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music. I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community,” she tweeted

While she was celebrating, West was under attack.

Is the left overreacting to Kanye West's tweet?

Owens was unfazed.

Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA, told Black Lives Matters protesters just what she thought of them on Friday at UCLA. She offered them the chance to ask questions, but they heckled her instead. So, she gave it right back.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Activist Slaps Fox News and Judge Jeanine Pirro with Lawsuit

“Victim mentality is not cool. I don’t know why people like being oppressed,” she said. “‘We’re oppressed! Four-hundred years of slavery! Jim Crow!’ By the way, none of you guys lived through (that),” she told protesters. “Your grandparents did and it’s embarrassing that you utilize their history. You’re not living through anything right now.”

“I took them on because I believe that their ideas are poisonous. I also believe that they are intellectually dishonest,” she told “Fox & Friends” on Sunday.

Owens said that an “ideological civil war” is taking place among black Americans.

Some black Americans “are focused on their past and shouting about slavery” and others are “focused on their futures,” she said.

Because she refuses to repeat the Black Lives Matter party line, Owens claims she is being attacked.

“In about 10 seconds I became the KKK member, anti-LGBT, you name it,” she said. “Just because I think differently and I refuse to accept this narrative that I’m a victim. I’m not a victim.”

Owens also said the left wants black Americans “to be government-dependent.”

