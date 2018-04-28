The Western Journal

Kanye West Releases New Song Defending His Trump Support

By Jack Davis
April 28, 2018 at 9:35am

Kanye West is taking his outspoken views to the rap music community in a new song that shows he has no intention of changing his tune about President Donald Trump.

As reported by CNN, West’s new song titled “Ye vs. The People” debuted Friday. The lyrics pit West against Grammy winner Tip “T.I.” Harris, who is not a Trump supporter, and addresses West’s feelings about Trump, according to Pitchfork.

“I know Obama was Heaven-sent. But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president,” the song says in its opening lines.

West talks about his embrace of Trump.

“Make America Great Again had a negative reception. I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction. Added empathy, care and love and affection, and y’all simply questionin’ my methods,” he rapped.

The song includes T.I. firing back at West, saying West’s actions are “stubborn, selfish, bullheaded, even for you.”

At one point, after West mocks that “All blacks gotta be Democrats,” T.I. focuses on West’s support of Trump and says, “you representin’ dudes just seem crude and cold-hearted.”

On Wednesday, West had tweeted a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat, earning him accolades from the White House and attacks from those opposed to the president.

West referred to the hat in the song he released, according to People magazine.

“Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin’ for the people. Actually wearing the hat is to show people that we’re equal,” West raps.

People magazine reported that the new song was most likely recorded on Thursday.

West’s comments have stirred comments in the black community.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, who was singled out for praise by West last week in a tweet that said he likes how she thinks, suggested on Fox News that West’s comments show black America is at an important crossroads.

“The one thing he advocates most for in his music is independence,” Owens said, noting that independent thought is also “a big deal on the right.”

She said that West’s support for Trump’s independent style is the  “beginning of what is going to be a very interesting time in black America.”

