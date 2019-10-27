Kanye's New Rules for 6-Year-Old Daughter Are a Revolt Against the Modern World

At a time when children are so liberated that they run their own lives, dictate rules to parents and can even choose their own gender, one celebrity is beginning to rage against the lunacy that liberalism has created.

In a Tuesday interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 radio, Kanye West revealed how Christianity has shaped his worldview and the standards he sets for his own family.

One of the new rules West has for his daughter, North West, is that the 6-year-old is no longer allowed to wear revealing clothing.

“I don’t think this because it’s the culture,” West said, according to E! News.

“I don’t think North should wear crop tops just because I had her wearing a slip dress when she was 2 years old. I think and feel differently now, now that I’m Christian, now that I’m founder of a $3 billion organization and married for 5 years.”

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, says her husband’s other rule has been a point of contention in the house.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” she told E! News.

“It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best.”

Although household rules banning young girls from wearing makeup and revealing clothes may seem like a no-brainer for some, they’re a complete rebellion against modern American culture.

It seems like nothing is more indicative of this superficial culture obsessed with temporary fame than social media.

The obsession with fleeting attention is so strong that experts are even blaming platforms like Facebook and Instagram for the threefold increase in suicide among certain youth groups in recent years.

Keeping a young child, especially one raised by two superstar parents, out of that lifestyle could prove to be a herculean task.

For regular Americans, even a trip to the public library could end in exposure to drag queen story hour — a perversion of traditional gender and sexuality.

Kanye, meanwhile, eventually had to get away from the big city and all the problems and temptations that come with it.

West said his move to Wyoming was partially inspired by a desire to get away from the sexuality and immorality of Los Angeles, where massive billboards promote liquor and strip clubs.

His rules may be painted as restrictive and even cruel by a Hollywood obsessed with outward appearances, but it looks like popular culture’s influence over Kanye West is at an end.

