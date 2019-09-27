'The Karate Kid' Actor Robert Garrison Dies at 59

Actor Robert Garrison, best known for his role as Tommy in the classic 1980s movie “The Karate Kid,” passed away Friday. He was 59 years old.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but the actor battled both kidney and liver problems before his death in a West Virginia hospital, according to Fox News.

“Rob was a great person and ambassador to ‘The Karate Kid’ legacy,” Garrison’s representative said in a statement. “His performance in Season 2 of ‘Cobra Kai,’ being his last, was simply amazing and he stole the episode. He will be missed by me and everyone he encountered.”

Garrison’s most memorable line from the 1984 movie was, “Get him a body bag!”

While Garrison was most famously known for his roles in “The Karate Kid” and “The Karate Kid Part II,” he also appeared in television shows such as “MacGyver,” “Homefront” and “Coach.”

His most recent role in the second season of the YouTube Premium show “Cobra Kai,” a continuation of “The Karate Kid” story line, brought Tommy back onto the screen in a new way.

“Cobra Kai” creator and director Jon Hurwitz paid tribute to the beloved actor in a series of tweets.

“Our entire Karate Kid/Cobra Kai family is devastated by the news of OG Cobra Rob Garrison’s passing. He was a truly gifted performer and an even better man,” he wrote.

Our entire Karate Kid/Cobra Kai family is devastated by the news of OG Cobra Rob Garrison’s passing. He was a truly gifted performer and an even better man. My heart goes out to Rob’s family during this difficult time. #RIP pic.twitter.com/aDiXcQ5ROu — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 27, 2019

“I’ll never forget how moved the entire cast and crew was by Rob’s brilliant and heartfelt performance by the campfire,” he continued. “I’ll also never forget the laughs we shared later that night.”

“We were looking forward to seeing his smiling face again this season, as we had plans for Tommy to ride again,” the director said.

“But he’ll remain in our thoughts every day as we strive to make him proud.”

I’m heartened to know how much Rob enjoyed and cherished his time working on Cobra Kai. We were looking forward to seeing his smiling face again this season, as we had plans for Tommy to ride again. But he’ll remain in our thoughts every day as we strive to make him proud. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QBjcfJPMq4 — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 27, 2019

Garrison is survived by his brother, Patrick, and his family is in the middle of planning funeral arrangements for the late actor.

Our thoughts and prayers go out for Garrison’s friends and family as they grieve this difficult loss.

