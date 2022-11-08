Parler Share
News

Kari Lake Advises Voters to Cast Ballots in Democrat Areas After Noticing Suspicious Problem in Republican Strongholds

 By Randy DeSoto  November 8, 2022 at 12:37pm
Parler Share

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake encouraged her supporters to go to Democratic strongholds in Maricopa County to vote after ballot tabulation machines in other parts of the county malfunctioned.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates confirmed about 1 in 5 of the ballot tabulation machines were not working as of Tuesday morning.

Maricopa County is Arizona’s most populous, encompassing the Phoenix metropolitan area.

About 60 percent of the state’s voters reside there.

Lake tweeted, “Democrat areas are less crowded & are experiencing fewer problems. (Downtown Phx, South Phx, Tempe) Take friends & VOTE! VOTE NO MATTER WHAT!”

Trending:
DeSantis' Election Crime Unit Makes Another Major Illegal Voting Arrest Connected to Elections in Multiple States

Tempe is where Arizona State University is located.

She encouraged people to check the Maricopa County Election Department website for polling locations.

Lake tweeted detailed instructions to her supporters, writing only as a last resort to submit their ballot in the slot below the ballot tabulator (“Door 3”) — to be counted at the Maricopa County Elections Department later in the day.

Elliott Echols, political director for the Republican National Committee, tweeted, “Our attorneys and volunteers are on the ground working to solve this.”

Echols shared video from Anthem, Arizona on the north side of Phoenix, which is a Republican stronghold. It is also where The Western Journal happens to be located.

The tabulator machines were not working as of Tuesday morning, and long lines had formed.

Related:
Watch: Arizona Voters Allegedly Turned Away from Polling Place as Tabulation Machine Debacle Continues

Republicans historically vote in much larger numbers on Election Day than Democrats.

In 2020, the Election-Day vote strongly favored President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden.

In the August primary in Arizona, Election-Day voters put Lake over the top of the establishment Republican pick, Karrin Taylor Robson, who took a significant lead on election night as the early voting totals came in.

Last month, Lake hammered Democrat secretary of state and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs for threatening legal action against Cochise County in southeast Arizona after its board of supervisors voted to do a full hand count audit to verify the Election Day machine count.

“Despite what Katie Hobbs threatens, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors has every right, as they have just voted to do, to expand the statutory hand count,” Lake said at the time.

“The statute in question states that a county shall count ‘at least’ two percent of the precincts,” she said. “That means a county may count as many additional precincts as it wants to.”

Arizona election law requires a hand-count audit: “At least two percent of the precincts in that county, or two precincts, whichever is greater, shall be selected at random from a pool consisting of every precinct in that county.”

Lake pointed to some other significant problems that have occurred during the current election cycle, arguing Hobbs’ failure to understand the plain language of the election law regarding hand count audits is the latest example.

The Associated Press reported that up to 6,000 voters were flagged to receive a “federal only” ballot, with no state or local candidates on them, and approximately 1,000 of those ballots had been mailed.

Additionally, during the primary election in August, Pinal County, the state’s third most populous, ran out of ballots in more than a dozen polling places, according to NPR.

Further, Pinal County mailed out approximately 63,000 early voting ballots that had either the wrong municipal elections listed for the voter getting the ballot or the municipal elections for those voters were completely missing.

Should these ‘problems’ be investigated?

Lake would like to see all counties follow Cochise County’s plan to hand count, though a state judge ruled against it Monday. That decision will likely be appealed.

“Cochise County should be applauded for standing up to Hobbs’ misguided bullying and standing its ground,” Lake said.

“I urge all counties to seriously consider adopting similar plans for an expanded hand count of the ballots by bipartisan teams observed by poll watchers from both political parties,” Lake added.

“We must do everything we can to restore the integrity of our elections and protect our democracy.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




RNC Committeeman Posts Photo of Disturbing Way His AZ Ballot Was Printed
Kari Lake Advises Voters to Cast Ballots in Democrat Areas After Noticing Suspicious Problem in Republican Strongholds
Breaking: 1 in 5 Polling Locations Goes Down in Major Battleground State County
True the Vote Leaders Released from Jail, and It's All on Video
Fetterman Declares Republicans Will Take Early Election Lead Before 'Dramatic' Overnight Comeback for Democrats
See more...

Conversation