While bombshell news that star Fox host Tucker Carlson and the network had “agreed to part ways” was still reverberating in the media, another current star of the conservative movement wasted no time in weighing in.

And Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor who’s still waging a battle in court over the November election, left no doubt about whose side she was taking.

And hinted at the possibilities still to come.

In a Twitter post, the former television news anchorwoman congratulated Carlson — while many were still processing the abrupt departure.

“The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox,” Lake wrote in an implicit reminder for the country of the turn her life has taken since leaving KSAZ-TV, Fox 10 in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2021. “Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You’re free & uncensored!”

The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox. Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You’re free & uncensored! pic.twitter.com/ZsUwnGAZ7M — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 24, 2023

Obviously, it wasn’t clear on Monday just how much of the “decision” to leave Fox rested with Carlson and how much was dictated by the network — possibly linked to the settlement Fox reached with Dominion Voting Systems over Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against the network.

But Lake’s comment had a marked difference from the cheering among leftist figures in the establishment media — the weird sisters of “The View” literally sang in joy.

Will Tucker Carlson see more success away from Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (767 Votes) No: 1% (9 Votes)

And for many of Lake’s followers, the stunning development actually represents an opportunity for Carlson to broaden his influence. No one expects to see a lightning-rod of the right appearing on “World News Tonight,” of course, but there’s no doubt he’s going to be a hot commodity in the conservative media world.

As one Twitter user put it: “Can’t wait to see the bidding war for his content.”

Others called it a chance to see Carlson “unleashed.”

Can’t wait to see the bidding war for his content. — Daniel R Zervas (@dr_zervas) April 24, 2023

That should be the name of his new show/network. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 24, 2023

And the people will follow you to support you and hear what you have to say, Tucker—just as we freely follow Kari! — Julia

(@Jules31415) April 24, 2023

It would be tough to overstate the impact Carlson has had from his primetime spot since taking it over from former Fox host Bill O’Reilly in 2016, especially in recent years.

The fact that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy chose Carlson and his program to release never-publicly seen footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion speaks to the influence “Tucker Carlson Tonight” had attained, not just among conservative Americans but in the news media in general.

The extent that Carlson’s use of the footage generated reactions and headlines well beyond traditionally conservative media outlets proved that.

And it’s a good bet that whatever steps Carlson takes in the future are going to be just as closely followed. In fact, in the media environment of 2023, with endless platforms and outlets for a voice that’s going to be listened to, Carlson’s impact could — with time — be even greater than it was at Fox.

When Lake left her job as a Fox television newswoman, she was a local journalist in the Phoenix, Arizona, market. Now, she’s a headline name around the country.

Carlson is already a headline name around the country. Where he could go from here is going to be fascinating to watch.

This commenter was no doubt speaking for millions when they heard the news on Monday:

One of the few people will follow to wherever he goes! — Critically Thinking & Drinking (@TheCriticalDri1) April 24, 2023

“One of the few people will follow wherever he goes,” the Twitter user wrote.

Even if nothing else was certain on Monday, that one is a sure bet.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.