Kari Lake Declares 'I WILL Become Governor' as Arizona's AG Officially Steps Into Election Mess

Regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum or what you even think of her personally, it’s inarguable that Arizona gubernatorial candidate and GOP rising star Kari Lake is a fighter.

She fought to escape the tendrils of the legacy media, she fought against the establishment Republicans who’ve lost sight of what the American people want, she fought to turn herself from a political longshot to a bona fide contender, and she is fighting for the integrity of a gubernatorial election that has been rife with issues and questions.

Lake doubled down on her vow to fight back in an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mail published Saturday — four days after Democrat Katie Hobbs declared victory in the governor’s race.

“The way they run elections in Maricopa County is worse than in banana republics around this world,” she told the outlet.

Lake then took a page from Joe Namath, calling her shot and doubling down on her prediction that she will be the next governor of Arizona.

“And I’ll tell you what, I believe at the end of the day that this will be turned around, and I don’t know what the solution will be, but I still believe I will become governor, and we are going to restore honesty to our elections,” she said.

The unofficial election results posted on the website of Arizona’s secretary of state — who happens to be Hobbs — show the Democrat with 50.3 percent of the vote to 49.7 for her Republican opponent. The Associated Press and others have called the race for Hobbs.

Lake’s bold prediction of victory came shortly after Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright made waves with a powerful letter demanding answers and accountability for all of the mishaps in the aforementioned Maricopa County.

In the letter Saturday to Thomas Liddy, civil division chief in the county attorney’s office, Wright said the elections integrity unit of the state prosecutor’s office had “received hundreds of complaints since Election Day pertaining to issues related to the administration of the 2022 General Election in Maricopa County.”

Will Kari Lake become governor of Arizona? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (2628 Votes) No: 8% (237 Votes)

Regardless of whether the issues were the result of malicious behavior in the affected voting centers or just sheer incompetence, they must be addressed.

Lake’s comments came nearly two weeks after Election Day. It is wholly inexcusable for a modern, advanced civilization to need 14 days to count ballots.

“These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law,” Wright wrote.

She proceeded to provide some specific issues that justifiably prompted her letter.

“According to Maricopa County, at least 60 voting locations had issues related to some ballot-on-demand (BOD) printers having printer configuration settings that were non-uniform, which appeared to have resulted in ballots that were unable to be read by on-site ballot tabulators,” Wright said.

The “non-uniform” printer settings involved the “media weight” setting that determines how much pressure the printer should apply to a document based on the document’s heft.

“Based on sworn complaints submitted by election workers employed by Maricopa County, the BOD printers were tested on Monday, November 7 without any apparent problems,” the letter said. “Many of those election workers report that despite the successful testing the night before, the tabulators began experiencing problems reading ballots printed by the BOD printers within the first thirty minutes of voting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.”

While there is still ample uncertainty about what is next for Lake and Arizona, it’s a positive sign that this much attention is being brought to the issue.

And if Lake wants to keep fighting against election incompetence, that’s something everyone, even Katie Hobbs, should be able to support.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.