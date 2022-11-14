Kari Lake Gains Significant Ground After Arizona Posts Major Vote Update

Though it’s been almost a week since Election Day, Arizona’s gubernatorial race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs is still close and undetermined. But the lead that Hobbs has over Lake is extremely narrow.

On Sunday evening, the Arizona Republic reported that Hobbs led by only 1 percentage point over Lake. The margin between the two candidates had narrowed throughout the day on Sunday until just 26,000 votes separate them.

As the Republic reported, an update that included the count of 97,000 votes from Maricopa County released in the evening showed Lake had won 54 percent.

Lake has 49.5 percent of the vote while Hobbs has 50.5 percent, Politico reported late Sunday.

An estimated 93 percent of the vote is in.

Though the Sunday evening update showed that Lake was still behind, it’s still a close race and there are still ballots left to count, the Republic reported.

Despite the closeness of the contest, Hobbs’ campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, said in a statement that she believed that Hobbs was going to win with her small lead, the Republic reported.

“With the latest tabulation results from Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties, Katie Hobbs is the unequivocal favorite to become the next governor of Arizona,” DeMont’s statement read.

But the Lake campaign has maintained an air of confidence, too.

“We’re not in the business of spreading false hope. Our confidence hasn’t wavered & we haven’t moved an inch since election day. @KariLake

will be the next Governor of Arizona,” the Kari Lake War Room Twitter account posted on Saturday.

Lake herself has projected confidence. She told Fox News on Thursday that she was sure of the eventual outcome.

“I am 100 percent going to win. I have absolute 100 percent confidence that I will be the next governor of Arizona,” Lake said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Lake also said on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” that she was determined to see that Arizona’s elections would not be a “laughingstock” “when I’m governor.”

“I consider someone’s vote their voice. I think of it as a sacred vote. And it’s being trampled the way we run our elections in Arizona. I have been sounding the alarm for two years. Nothing got done. Very little got done last legislative session. And we need to get in there and restore faith in our elections,” Lake said.

“We can’t be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona. And, when I’m governor, I will not allow it. I just won’t,” she added.

Meanwhile, the rest of Arizona’s elections have been called.

Democrat Mark Kelly beat Republican Blake Masters for the Senate seat, 270towin reported.

However, Republicans won six of the nine House seats.

