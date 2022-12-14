Parler Share
News

Kari Lake Gives 'Critical Update' on 'The Strongest Election Lawsuit in US History'

 By Jack Davis  December 14, 2022 at 9:03am
Parler Share

Republican Kari Lake on Tuesday issued what she called a “critical update on the fight to save our state” as a judge held a brief hearing on her lawsuit seeking to overturn the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs as Arizona’s next governor.

“My legal team has been working non-stop investigating and gathering sworn declarations from whistleblowers and witnesses building the strongest election lawsuit in U.S. history,” she said in a video released on Rumble.

“Our lawsuit exposes many of the issues that have plagued our election system in Arizona and have disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Arizonans. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Election Day in Maricopa County was an absolute debacle,” she said.

Lake noted that voting was marred by long lines that forced voters to wait for hours as well as faulty voting machines.

Lake also posted the video to Twitter.

Trending:
Pelosi Gets Heated Over Simple Question All Americans Deserve to Know Answer to: 'Don't Bother Me'

“Election Day operations in Maricopa County were a nightmare,” she said.

Lake said the Election Day problems were nothing new, and blamed her opponent in the race.

Will Kari Lake's election lawsuit be successful?

“Arizona faced the most egregious case of the fox guarding the hen house when. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, my opponent, refused to recuse herself from overseeing her own election,” she said.

Lake also noted that Maricopa County election officials who opposed her candidacy also knew that Lake’s supporters would be voting in person in large numbers on what she called a “sabotaged Election Day.”

Lake said her lawsuit questions the admissibility of 300,000 ballots for which she said no clear chain of custody existed and which should not have been counted. She also said ballots that failed to pass the test of signature verification were counted.

“Our movement is so powerful that those running our election system, including the woman I ran against, had to pull out every trick possible to silence our voices and trample on our sacred vote,” she said.

“They thought we would just sulk and accept the results of a rigged, sham election. They were wrong. My resolve to fight for the millions of Arizonans disgusted with years of botched elections is stronger than ever,” she said.

Related:
Shocking Discrepancy Found in Maricopa Vote Count, and It Was Exactly What Hobbs Needed to Win - Lawsuit

On Tuesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson gave Hobbs, acting in her capacity as secretary of state, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer until noon on Thursday to file motions to dismiss Lake’s lawsuit. Lake’s legal team then has until noon on Saturday to state its case in response, according to the Arizona Mirror, a nonprofit online news site.

Oral arguments, if needed, are scheduled for Dec. 19 and evidentiary hearings are set for Dec. 20 and 21.

“The secretary does believe that the court will be able to dispose of this case in its entirety on motions to dismiss without the need for an evidentiary hearing,” Andy Gaona, an attorney with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, said Tuesday during the hearing.

“Pushing this back any further will threaten the orderly transition of power,” Gaona said, according to KPNX-TV in Phoenix.

Thompson said he was aware that Hobbs is currently set to take office Jan. 2, KPNX reported.

“The ruling will take us right up to 11th hour, and I have serious concerns about that. The ruling isn’t something I’ll be able to do in 15 minutes,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




College Shelters in Place After Gunman Threatens Roommates Just 9 Miles from Where Idaho Students Were Stabbed to Death
Trump Gives Establishment News Harsh Wake-Up Call, Announces Major Lawsuit
As Hunter Biden Sells His Paintings for Up to $200K, Never Forget What Obama's Ethics Chief Had to Say
Perverted: Kids Choir Performed for Male Strippers at School Board President's House Party - Report
9 House Republicans Break with Party to Help Democrats Pass Spending Bill
See more...

Conversation