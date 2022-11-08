Kari Lake Issues Urgent Instructions to Voters Who 'Have Already Checked In' at Polling Places

The Republican candidate for Arizona governor, former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake, shared instructions with voters amidst Arizona’s Tuesday-morning election turmoil.

Early Tuesday morning, reports began indicating that voting tabulators in Maricopa County were failing.

County officials claim 20 percent of voting locations have malfunctioning tabulators.

If unable to drop their ballots within a tabulator, voters have three options, according to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates: Stay and wait for the tabulator to come back online, drop the ballot into a secure slot to be counted at a later time or go to another voting center.

According to Lake, however, voters who have checked in at a voting location should refrain from going to another center.

If they do, Lake maintains their vote may not be counted.

If you have already checked in at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you can (1) wait for your ballot to be tabulated on site, (2) ask to use the handicapped voting machine, or (3) leave your ballot in a box to be counted later. (2/2) — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

“If you have already *checked in* at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you should *not* leave and go to another location without casting a vote,” Lake tweeted.

“Your provisional ballot at the new location likely will not count.”

“If you have already checked in at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you can (1) wait for your ballot to be tabulated on site, (2) ask to use the handicapped voting machine, or (3) leave your ballot in a box to be counted later.”

Shortly thereafter, Lake added a follow-up tweet urging voters not to “sacrifice” their votes.

No matter what you do today, do not sacrifice your vote. The stakes are just too high, Arizona. I love you all. Let’s win this thing. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

“No matter what you do today, do not sacrifice your vote. The stakes are just too high, Arizona. I love you all,” Lake wrote.

“Let’s win this thing.”

According to the latest polls, Lake is leading her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs.

As of Nov. 8, FiveThirtyEight’s average of various polls has Lake leading by 2.4 percent.

Twelve of 14 polls have Lake winning, one shows Hobbs winning and another reports the race to be “even.”

