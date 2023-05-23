Share
News

Kari Lake Learns Fate of Her Final Election Challenge Lawsuit

 By Randy DeSoto  May 23, 2023 at 12:33pm
Share

Maricopa County, Arizona, Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson on Monday ruled against Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her election challenge of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ victory in November’s election.

The three-day trial centered on the issue of whether Maricopa County followed Arizona law during the signature review process for mail-in ballots.

Thompson noted in his ruling that during the trial, Lake’s legal team identified 274,000 signatures that were compared in less than two seconds and 70,000 that were reviewed in less than one second.

Lake expert witness Erich Speckin testified that he did not think it was possible to compare signatures for consistency in less than three seconds.

Thompson characterized Lake’s argument as being that “this is so deficient for signature comparison that it amounts to no process at all.”

Trending:
Biden Makes Stunning Factual Error When Visiting Marines in Japan

“Accepting that argument would require the Court to re-write not only the [Election Procedures Manual] but Arizona law to insert a minimum time for signature verification and specify the variables to be considered in the process,” the judge wrote.

“The Court finds that looking at signatures that, by and large, have consistent characteristics will require only a cursory examination and thus take very little time,” Thompson continued.

He determined that under Arizona law, the issue was not whether Lake or even the court found the signature review process adequate, but whether Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and his designees did.

“It would be a violation of the constitutional separation of powers … for this Court, after the recorder has made a comparison to insert itself into the process and reweigh whether a signature is consistent or inconsistent,” Thompson wrote.

Should Kari Lake appeal the judge’s decision?

The judge concluded that Lake did not provide sufficient evidence to conclude Arizona law was not followed.

Craig Morgan, an attorney who represented Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes in the Lake lawsuit, celebrated Thompson’s decision.

“The court’s ruling only confirms what we have known all along: Arizona’s elections are safe, secure, and reliable, and those who help facilitate Arizona’s elections are honest, have the highest integrity, and are committed to the preservation of our democracy,” he said, according to The Arizona Republic.

“This is a victory for Arizona, our election processes, and voters across the state,” Morgan said.

Related:
It's Not Over: Kari Lake Brushes Off Senate Run, Announces Her Next Move for 2024

Ruling in Lake Case by The Western Journal

Lake’s official campaign Twitter account shared a portion of journalist Rachel Alexander’s take on Thompson’s ruling.

Alexander previously served as a prosecutor for Maricopa County and in the Arizona attorney general’s office.

She wrote that Thompson said “the statute merely requires the county recorder to be satisfied with the signature review. Since Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, an election fraud denier who started a PAC for other GOP election fraud deniers, was fine with the signature review process, Thompson said that was all that mattered.”

Richer and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors member Bill Gates founded a political action committee in 2021 dedicated to defeating MAGA Republican candidates such as Lake.

Lake had not announced by early Tuesday whether she will appeal Thompson’s decision.

The former Phoenix news anchor previously said she likely would run for the U.S. Senate in 2024 if her election challenge of the governor’s race was unsuccessful.

Lake teased that she would be making a major announcement Tuesday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




It's Not Over: Kari Lake Brushes Off Senate Run, Announces Her Next Move for 2024
Kari Lake Learns Fate of Her Final Election Challenge Lawsuit
Final Guest on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Announces He Will Be Releasing Something Big About Ex-Fox News Host
Lake Attorney's Closing Argument: At Least 70K Votes Not Verified, Election Must Be Set Aside
Maricopa County Election Director Accidentally Drops 2020 Bombshell During Kari Lake Trial
See more...

Conversation