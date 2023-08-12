Kari Lake Leaves NYT Reporter Speechless After Perfect Example of Absurdness of Gender Theory

Think the concept of male and female is an antiquated concept of gender that needs to be swept from the modern mind?

Kari Lake has just one message for you: Try that on a small farm.

Lake, the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee in Arizona and a potential candidate for the Republican nomination in the race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat in 2024, was visiting the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday. Lake, clad in boots and jeans, posed for photographs as she milked a cow.

Naturally, the establishment media — including, apparently, the New York Times and The Washington Post — were trailing her, doubtless for a piece that’ll be titled something like: “Lake, stewing at Iowa State Fair, cements incendiary image with anti-vegan chauvinism.” (Just invoice me for the idea if you end up using it, WaPo peeps.)

As she was milking the heifer, Lake sat up and pointed to the crowd: “Which one of you is from the New York Times?” she asked.

When one of the photographer identified herself (or xerself/xirself/whatever), Lake pointed at her. “You know there are only two genders, right?”

“I just take pictures,” the Times’ photographer appeared to have said, laughing.

“There’s only two genders, and they know that in Iowa,” a smiling Lake continued, which she followed with a dare.

“I challenge the New York Times reporter and the Washington Post reporter to try to milk a cow and then try to milk a bull and see how that goes.”

Kari Lake milks a cow in Iowa and turns to New York Times reporter and says: "You know there are only two genders, right?" NYT Reporter *shrugs* Kari Lake: "The New York Times should try to milk a cow and then try and milk a bull and see how that goes."

And that’s what the kids like to call “based.”

You a real one @KariLake

You a real one @KariLake 🥛 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

🤣😂🤣 Might get the horns… — EW (@996Wilkie) August 11, 2023

Of course, you can probably cue the outrage machine right now and pre-load the leftist arguments against Lake: Human biodiversity is substantially different than animal biodiversity. Chromosomes are more complicated than that. Cows don’t live in a social gender construct, blah blah blah, yada yada yada, etc.

For instance, take Neil DeGrasse Tyson — a very smart man, at least when it comes to popular astrophysics, witless leftist though he may be politically — who recently went viral for this woke word salad involving gender:

"Today I feel 80% female, 20% male. I'm going to put on makeup" Neil deGrasse Tyson defends the pseudoscience of Woke gender studies.

Sure, the left may profess this bilge, but it’s not as if they believe it at any deeper, substantial level level. It’s not as if these individuals are going to put these zany theories into practice in any way that might compromise their security.

So, ask the collected assemblage of media reporters whether they know the difference between a male bovine and a female bovine. Ask everyone on the New York Times and Washington Post, to boot, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson for good measure.

Then, gather everyone you can find who says they don’t believe in the bovine gender dichotomy and ask them whether they’re going to milk a bull.

Watch how quickly the ambivalence evaporates then — just like it did here. Nice work, Kari.

