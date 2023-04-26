Kari Lake Pleads with Tucker Carlson, Offers to Help Him: 'I Beg You'

Kari Lake is asking former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to ignore possible contractual restrictions and continue speaking out for the good of the nation.

Lake is a former reporter and the 2022 Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate, who, due to her claims of election irregularities, has still not conceded that race.

In response to comments by Newsmax host Eric Bolling about a leftward tilt by Fox News, which included firing Carlson, Lake responded: “They’re running a business. They have the right to run it the way they will.

“And it’s very obvious right now,” she added, “that Fox News is becoming the establishment GOP, which is really the uniparty Republicans.

“They’re the ones who are in bed with the left,” Lake continued. “It’s the Democrats and the Republicans and the uniparty who are pushing a globalist agenda.

“And they can’t afford to have hosts who are pushing Americanism, who are America first and love this country.

“They can’t afford to have a Tucker Carlson speaking out over the next year and a half because it will ruin their push toward globalism,” Lake said.

Addressing remaining Fox News hosts, she called on them not to allow Fox to use their voice and reputation to push propaganda. “Step away. Don’t let those golden handcuffs handcuff you to a agenda and narrative and propaganda that you don’t support.

“This is your time to stand up, we have a year and a half to save our country,” Lake said.

She added that she was concerned about any contractual agreement between Fox and Carlson where the network may pay him tens of millions of dollars to remain on the sidelines and say nothing.

“We can’t afford to have Tucker Carlson’s voice silenced for a year and a half,” according to Lake.

“I don’t know if Tucker’s listening to this, but if he happens to hear it: I beg you, Tucker Carlson, to speak out.

“Break the terms of that contract. We need your voice over the next year and a half to save our country,” she said.

“And if you’re sued by your former employer,” Lake continued, “we will help create a defense fund to help you fight that lawsuit.

“We need your voice. We need every American’s voice who cares about this country in the next year and a half to save our Constitution and to save our country.”

Meanwhile spotted with his wife in a golf cart near one of their homes in Florida, “Appetizers plus entrée” is all a smiling Carlson would say about his future as he expressed delight in newly-recovered evening dinners with his wife and joked about his “retirement.”

But as viewers have come to know Carlson, it’s unlikely he’ll sidelined for long.

