Kari Lake Runs Into Infamous MSNBC Duo at the Airport - Look What One Appears to Be Doing with Her Phone

 By Jack Davis  April 22, 2023 at 8:06am
Sparks flew when Arizona Republican Kari Lake ran into Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, at a Florida airport.

“Ran into Joe & Mika from @MSNBC at the airport. @joenbc was fairly nice, but his wife @morningmika started recording me, called me a “Liar” & said I was “Delusional” They constantly lie & disparage me on National TV. I wonder if they’d be brave enough to have me on their show?” Lake posted on her Twitter account.

She explained the incident with the “Morning Joe” duo in more detail on Steve Bannon’s podcast, a clip of which was posted to Twitter.

“I happened to be at the airport, West Palm Beach, and I was leaving, and I happened to see Joe Scarborough,” she said.

“So I turned around and got on the escalator down, and he was heading into the restroom and I said, ‘Hey, Joe,’ and he was nice. He said, ‘Hey,’” she said.

“I said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to introduce myself because you guys spend an awful lot of time bad-mouthing me on your show, and I just wanted to, you know, put the human being behind the face that you guys kind of go after.'”

Lake said Brzezinski “was not very pleasant.”

Will Kari Lake ever be invited onto “Morning Joe”?

“She started recording me, unbeknownst to me, which is fine,” she said.

“When I called her out on it, I said, ‘Are you recording this?’ She said, ‘Yes,’ and Joe said, ‘Don’t do that’ like he was a little bit perturbed that she was recording.”

She said her intention was merely to say hello, not have a public spat, but the conversation grew testy.

“But I just said, ‘Look, you know, I’m the human being behind the person you guys like to bash 24/7, and that’s OK. But I just wanted to introduce myself,'” she said.

“And then her handler, the handler you see in that picture, said ‘You’re a liar. You’re an election denier. You’re delusional.” And all of this,” said Lake, who has challenged the results of the 2020 election for governor of Arizona.

“I said, ‘I’d love to come on your show and talk about it,'” she said.

“Mika did jump in and reiterate what the staffer said. Like I said, Joe was pretty pleasant, and when I said to Mika, ‘Are you recording this?’ she said, ‘Yes,’ and Joe said, ‘Don’t do that.'”

She offered her summary of the interaction.

“I don’t know if that started something when I walked away. I walked away from it alive and fine. So that’s good,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation