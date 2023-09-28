Kari Lake Says She's Running for Senate, Will 'Fight Back and Put America First'

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate and television journalist Kari Lake will announce her candidacy for Arizona’s Senate seat on Oct. 10, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Lake lost the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state to then-Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs by 0.6% of the vote, but refused to concede defeat, claiming that the election was stolen from her.

Lake, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, will announce her campaign for the Senate seat held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona at a rally on Oct. 10, according to the Journal.

“We need to get a senator in there who is going to fight back and put America first,” Lake said, according to the Journal.

Lake has acted as a surrogate for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and was present at the second Republican presidential debate on Wednesday as Trump’s personal representative, advocating for him in media interviews.

Lake’s claim that the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election was “stolen” has been dismissed in legal challenges she filed regarding the election.

An August poll showed Lake losing to other candidates in Arizona’s Senate race in 2024, garnering only 25% support.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona’s 3rd congressional district is running for the Democratic nomination for the seat and leads primary polls by a margin of over 30 percentage points.

Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat in 2018 but left the party in 2022, has not indicated whether she will seek re-election.

Sinema, Gallego and the National Republican Senatorial Committee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

