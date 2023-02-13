Kari Lake Steals Show at Super Bowl as Photo of Her During 'Black Nat'l Anthem' Goes Viral

In 2020, the so-called black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” was first introduced as a newfound staple to be sung before every NFL game.

The song, a Christian hymn honoring the birthday of Republican President Abraham Lincoln, certainly has noble origins. But the reason for its inclusion before pro football games was anything but noble.

According to Time, the NFL introduced the song as a “black” national anthem in “an effort to reinforce the league’s professed newfound alignment with Black Lives Matter.”

The “black national anthem” was added as a concession to those who felt the “racist” origins of “The Star-Spangled Banner” didn’t represent them.

Regardless of what song they chose, designating something as a “national anthem” representative of only one racial group is nothing but divisive.

That’s why conservative firebrand Kari Lake chose to sit as it rang out at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

The @NFL played two different “National Anthems” tonight. Someone just sent me a photo of @KariLake sitting during the first one. pic.twitter.com/HVdiu5xRBG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2023

“The @NFL played two different ‘National Anthems’ tonight. Someone just sent me a photo of @KariLake sitting during the first one,” conservative journalist Benny Johnson tweeted during the championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

When asked by The Western Journal, Lake confirmed she had indeed chosen to sit as the song was sung.

The account of Lake’s campaign explained why she chose to sit via Twitter.

“Our girl is against the idea of a ‘black National Anthem’ for the same reason she’s against a ‘white National Anthem,'” the account tweeted.

“She subscribes to the idea of ‘one Nation, under God.'”

Our girl is against the idea of a “black National Anthem” for the same reason she’s against a “white National Anthem” She subscribes to the idea of “one Nation, under God” @katiehobbs is against it because she just simply hates black people. https://t.co/ZKdX3fNB1a — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) February 13, 2023

No doubt Lake will face accusations of “racism” and “bigotry” from the left in response to her decision.

Those same “tolerant” people who would criticize her also want to divide us by race.

They want each of us to sing a different national anthem based on nothing more than the color of our skin.

This is because the left continues to push the notion that America’s history is tainted by “racism” and “whiteness,” so “The Star-Spangled Banner” can only represent white people.

But that’s not true. America has created more freedoms for more people than any other nation on Earth. This nation has one anthem, and it represents each and every one of us.

Thankfully, Kari Lake was willing to stand up for that ideal at a time when too few of us are willing to stand up for anything.

