Parler Share
News

Kari Lake Takes Incredible Double-Digit Lead Over Dem Opponent - Poll

 By Bronson Winslow  October 27, 2022 at 9:38am
Parler Share

Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 points in the Arizona gubernatorial race with less than two weeks left before the midterm elections, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they would vote for Lake as opposed to 43 percent who said they would vote for Hobbs, according to the KSAZ-TV InsiderAdvantage poll. Only 2 percent of respondents were undecided.

The new poll showed an 8-percentage-point uptick for the Republican compared with an InsiderAdvantage poll earlier this month that placed the candidates 3 points apart.

Trending:
Biden Goes Full Monarch, Erupts on Governors Who Dare to Oppose His Plan

Pollster Matt Towery pointed to Hobbs’ refusal to debate Lake as a key factor in her decline, according to InsiderAdvantage.

Despite the 11-point lead for Lake in that survey, a recent Trafalgar Group/Daily Wire poll placed the candidates within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error at 49.2 percent for Lake to 46.4 percent for Hobbs, and an aggregated poll from RealClearPolitics placed the candidates 3.2 percent apart with Lake in the lead.

Earlier this month, Hobbs came under fire for allegedly orchestrating a “slave day” in high school as a student council member at Seton Catholic Preparatory School. During the event, documented in the school’s yearbook, freshman, or  “slaves,” would submit to seniors, or “masters.”

Lake has received her share of criticism as well, with Democrats calling her an “election denier” because of her belief that fraud cost former President Donald Trump the 2020 election.

In a June debate on Arizona PBS, Lake asserted that President Joe Biden “lost the election and shouldn’t be in the White House” and called the election “corrupt.”



This InsiderAdvantage poll was conducted with 550 likely voters Monday and Tuesday and has a margin of error of 4.2 percent.

Related:
Tea Party Patriots Action Recruits and Trains 1,000s of Poll Watchers, New Website Launched to Bring In More

Lake and Hobbs did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bronson Winslow
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




'Where Is Nancy?': Paul Pelosi Might Not Have Been His Attacker's Main Target
The Twitter Takeover: Musk to Announce the End of Practice Used by Platform to Silence Free Speech - Report
Tucker Absolutely Blasts the Biden Admin - 'Everything Will Stop' by Thanksgiving Week
Kari Lake Takes Incredible Double-Digit Lead Over Dem Opponent - Poll
Dems Forced to Call in Obama to Clean Up Fetterman's Mess, But Ex-Pres Only Spares 15 Seconds
See more...

Conversation