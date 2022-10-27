Kari Lake Takes Incredible Double-Digit Lead Over Dem Opponent - Poll

Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 points in the Arizona gubernatorial race with less than two weeks left before the midterm elections, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they would vote for Lake as opposed to 43 percent who said they would vote for Hobbs, according to the KSAZ-TV InsiderAdvantage poll. Only 2 percent of respondents were undecided.

The new poll showed an 8-percentage-point uptick for the Republican compared with an InsiderAdvantage poll earlier this month that placed the candidates 3 points apart.

Pollster Matt Towery pointed to Hobbs’ refusal to debate Lake as a key factor in her decline, according to InsiderAdvantage.

Despite the 11-point lead for Lake in that survey, a recent Trafalgar Group/Daily Wire poll placed the candidates within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error at 49.2 percent for Lake to 46.4 percent for Hobbs, and an aggregated poll from RealClearPolitics placed the candidates 3.2 percent apart with Lake in the lead.

Earlier this month, Hobbs came under fire for allegedly orchestrating a “slave day” in high school as a student council member at Seton Catholic Preparatory School. During the event, documented in the school’s yearbook, freshman, or “slaves,” would submit to seniors, or “masters.”

Newly-unearthed yearbook photos raise questions about Katie Hobbs’ link to her school’s ‘slave day’ | Daily Mail Online Ooof ⁦@katiehobbs⁩, you’re sinking like a rock. https://t.co/VMKjJWfj6x — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 10, 2022

Lake has received her share of criticism as well, with Democrats calling her an “election denier” because of her belief that fraud cost former President Donald Trump the 2020 election.

In a June debate on Arizona PBS, Lake asserted that President Joe Biden “lost the election and shouldn’t be in the White House” and called the election “corrupt.”







This InsiderAdvantage poll was conducted with 550 likely voters Monday and Tuesday and has a margin of error of 4.2 percent.

Lake and Hobbs did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.