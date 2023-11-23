Kari Lake: Let's Talk Turkey - Bidenomics Is a Dud

Thanksgiving is here. And thanks to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies, it’s going to be a difficult one for so many families across our nation.

Just three years ago, under President Donald Trump, we had a thriving economy and Americans were living comfortably. Less than 50 percent of Americans were living paycheck-to-paycheck. That number has exploded to 60 percent under Joe Biden’s administration.

Biden’s economy isn’t the success he claims it to be. Under the Biden administration, inflation is skyrocketing, and he’s done nothing to stop it. Biden and his enablers in Congress, like Kyrsten Sinema and Ruben Gallego, have only made it worse.

Arizona has been hit particularly hard by “Bidenomics.” In fact, we’ve faced some of the worst inflation in the country since Biden took office.

According to Common Sense Institute Arizona, our families are paying $2,577 more on food and beverages than they would have three years ago on the same products.

A majority of Arizona voters think the economy is poor, while only 3 percent think it’s excellent. Nationally, 70 percent of Americans are stressed about their finances.

The cost of the average Thanksgiving meal has increased 30.43 percent compared to Trump’s last Thanksgiving in the White House.

Under Trump, milk prices dropped to decades-long lows and have since risen again under Biden.

Biden’s disastrous “Bidenomics” plan has driven America to the edge of a cliff.

In just under a year, voters will decide whether we back away from that cliff with common-sense America First policies or drive straight off of it with Joe Biden’s America Last policies.

Luckily, Americans have a perfect point of comparison.

Donald Trump was president for four years of historic peace and prosperity. Whether you like his personality or not, there is no denying those facts.

Joe Biden undid that historic economic boom in just three years.

This holiday season, Americans must ask themselves the same question that Ronald Reagan asked them back in 1980.

“Are you better off than you were four years ago? Is it easier for you to go and buy things in the store than it was four years ago? Is there more or less unemployment in the country than there was four years ago?”

The answer today is a resounding no.

We can turn this mess around.

We can go back to the man and the policies that worked.

In 2024, Americans must vote in the best interests of their families.

They must vote to put America First.

KARI LAKE IS A REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE IN ARIZONA.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

