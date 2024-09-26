Kari Lake's Daughter Attacked by 'Radical Leftist' While Registering Voters on College Campus: 'This Is a Crime'

The daughter of Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake was attacked Wednesday while registering voters at Arizona State University.

Lake campaigned to become Arizona’s governor in 2022 but lost in a disputed election. She is facing Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in the November election to succeed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat, but later left the party to become an independent.

Lake’s daughter, Turning Point Action’s Ruby Halperin, took to social media to blow the whistle on the incident.

“As I was registering voters today at ASU, a radical leftist threw their whole beverage on me and ran away. THIS IS THE LEFT. They know we are winning this election and it scares them,” Halperin posted on X. The post showed images of her and the table behind her soaked.

As I was registering voters today at ASU, a radical leftist threw their whole beverage on me and ran away. THIS IS THE LEFT. They know we are winning this election and it scares them. GET UP AND VOTE TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lHZATlma3D — Ruby (@rubyhalperinn) September 25, 2024



“I was shocked, then a little bit angry, but now, I’m proud. Because I realized that this means they know they’re losing,” Halperin said, according to the Arizona Globe.

“This isn’t about my mom. This isn’t about President Trump. This is about us, the young generation, breaking free from all of the liberal indoctrination we’ve been receiving, thinking for ourselves, and proudly declaring that we’re ready to put America First,” she continued.

The college said it would give the incident a look.

“We are looking into it. If a student was involved and identified, we will address it via the Student Code of Conduct,” a college representative said.

Do you think Kari Lake will win in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk said the incident should not be brushed aside.

“This is a crime,” Kirk posted on X. “You can’t interfere with people registering to vote. Whoever did this needs to be identified and held accountable.”

This is a crime. You can’t interfere with people registering to vote. Whoever did this needs to be identified and held accountable. https://t.co/JgasJB1BeS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 25, 2024

Lake said that the incident was soft-pedaled by the media because it does not fit the liberal narrative, according to a post on X.

“Where is the news media in giving this coverage?? If the tables were turned and a young Democrat was registering other students to vote and a Republican poured a bottle of soda on that Democrat student the news media would be ALL OVER THIS,” she posted.

“Shame on the compromised Arizona news media,” Lake wrote.

Lake said the incident was a sign of the left’s desperation.

They know that thousands of kids at every university are registering Republican. They know that they are losing the young vote because young Americans know their future is on the line and it’s the America First Republican party that wants to make their future great again. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 25, 2024

“They know that thousands of kids at every university are registering Republican,” Lake wrote in a post on X.

“They know that they are losing the young vote because young Americans know their future is on the line and it’s the America First Republican party that wants to make their future great again,” Lake said.

Halperin said the incident will only increase her resolve, according to the Globe.

“I’m not going to be intimidated. I’m going to put my head down and work ten times harder until we deliver President Trump, my mom, and the entire AZ GOP ticket a huge victory on November 5th,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.