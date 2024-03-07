Karine Jean-Pierre Confronted on Biden's Notecards, Loses It When a Second Reporter Jumps In
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is notorious for failing to answer questions directly, but on Tuesday, her failure to misdirect made her lose her temper in a most unprofessional way.
As seen in this video shared by RNC Research on the social media platform X, Jean-Pierre got quite “triggered” when asked about Biden’s alarming dependence on pre-written notecards for his public appearances.
Karine Jean-Pierre gets VERY triggered when asked why Biden relies so heavily on pre-written note cards 😬 pic.twitter.com/4iFjF8byXE
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2024
The clip began with an impatient looking Jean-Pierre fielding a question from Fox News reporter Ed Lawrence, who said, “The president, I noticed had notecards at the border when he was doing his briefing there. He also had notecards last Friday with the Italian prime minister.”
He then asked, “Why does the president rely so heavily on notecards?”
Clearly unwilling to address such a question, Jean-Pierre instead responded, “You’re upset because the president has notecards?”
Lawrence asked again, “Why does he rely so heavily –?” before Jean-Pierre steamrolled over him.
Jean-Pierre rhetorically asked, “The president who has had probably one of the most successful first three years of an administration than any modern day president, he’s done more in the first three years than most presidents who had two terms, you’re asking me about notecards?”
Here’s where things got a little testy. Jean-Pierre tried to move the conversation along, saying, “I don’t think that –,” but another reporter cut in, saying, “Just answer his question!”
Finally, she snapped, telling that reporter, “I’m not speaking to you right now, James, I’m talking to your friend over here, Ed … but thank you so much for interjecting.”
We could go on for the rest of the short clip, but Jean-Pierre was just as interested in providing an honest answer to the question at the end of the clip as she was at the beginning.
The most interesting part, really, is how she allowed herself to lose her temper, speaking to the reporter who interjected like an elementary school teacher losing her patience with the class clown.
Indeed, this is becoming a worrying pattern for Jean-Pierre, where, lately, in covering Biden’s clear ineptitude, it takes her very little to lose her temper with reporters.
Especially when those reporters come from right-leaning outlets like Fox News and their name is Peter Doocy.
The truth is, Biden doesn’t use notecards for formal, prepared speeches or for other events where their presence would be expected — or at least understandable.
He uses them for the simplest of conversations, even for informal events like a talk show appearance.
Jean-Pierre’s recent defense mechanism consists almost entirely of sarcasm and condescension.
She constantly tries to make reporters look stupid for asking simple questions about the Biden’s obvious inability to carry on the simplest of tasks without significant help.
Lawrence is not getting singled out here.
Rather, this is merely how Jean-Pierre handles any question regarding concerns about the president — with sarcasm, condescension, and an unreasonable dose of impatience.
Maybe she should find a different line of work if simple questions test her patience so badly.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.