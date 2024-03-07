White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is notorious for failing to answer questions directly, but on Tuesday, her failure to misdirect made her lose her temper in a most unprofessional way.

As seen in this video shared by RNC Research on the social media platform X, Jean-Pierre got quite “triggered” when asked about Biden’s alarming dependence on pre-written notecards for his public appearances.

Karine Jean-Pierre gets VERY triggered when asked why Biden relies so heavily on pre-written note cards 😬 pic.twitter.com/4iFjF8byXE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2024

The clip began with an impatient looking Jean-Pierre fielding a question from Fox News reporter Ed Lawrence, who said, “The president, I noticed had notecards at the border when he was doing his briefing there. He also had notecards last Friday with the Italian prime minister.”

He then asked, “Why does the president rely so heavily on notecards?”

Clearly unwilling to address such a question, Jean-Pierre instead responded, “You’re upset because the president has notecards?”

Lawrence asked again, “Why does he rely so heavily –?” before Jean-Pierre steamrolled over him.

Jean-Pierre rhetorically asked, “The president who has had probably one of the most successful first three years of an administration than any modern day president, he’s done more in the first three years than most presidents who had two terms, you’re asking me about notecards?”

Is the White House covering for Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (998 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

Here’s where things got a little testy. Jean-Pierre tried to move the conversation along, saying, “I don’t think that –,” but another reporter cut in, saying, “Just answer his question!”

Finally, she snapped, telling that reporter, “I’m not speaking to you right now, James, I’m talking to your friend over here, Ed … but thank you so much for interjecting.”

We could go on for the rest of the short clip, but Jean-Pierre was just as interested in providing an honest answer to the question at the end of the clip as she was at the beginning.

The most interesting part, really, is how she allowed herself to lose her temper, speaking to the reporter who interjected like an elementary school teacher losing her patience with the class clown.

Indeed, this is becoming a worrying pattern for Jean-Pierre, where, lately, in covering Biden’s clear ineptitude, it takes her very little to lose her temper with reporters.

Especially when those reporters come from right-leaning outlets like Fox News and their name is Peter Doocy.

The truth is, Biden doesn’t use notecards for formal, prepared speeches or for other events where their presence would be expected — or at least understandable.

He uses them for the simplest of conversations, even for informal events like a talk show appearance.

Jean-Pierre’s recent defense mechanism consists almost entirely of sarcasm and condescension.

She constantly tries to make reporters look stupid for asking simple questions about the Biden’s obvious inability to carry on the simplest of tasks without significant help.

Lawrence is not getting singled out here.

Rather, this is merely how Jean-Pierre handles any question regarding concerns about the president — with sarcasm, condescension, and an unreasonable dose of impatience.

Maybe she should find a different line of work if simple questions test her patience so badly.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.