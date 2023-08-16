Since coming into office, the Biden administration has been relentlessly mocked for the incompetence of its officials.

Whether it is Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg floundering from one transportation crisis to the next, or Vice President Kamala Harris’ perplexing comments, the representatives of the administration have found it easy to make the country look foolish.

But of all the officials in the Biden White House, perhaps no one is a bigger embarrassment than press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre’s incompetence at press conferences, and her lazy attempts to cover for the many missteps and scandals surrounding her boss, have made her look like the court jester of the Biden administration.

But all that pales in comparison to the recent epic fail on her X account, previously known as Twitter.

On Tuesday, a post appeared on the press secretary’s X page that said, “Investing in America means investing in ALL of America. When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind.”

The tweet was subsequently deleted.

The error in this tweet is immediately obvious. Jean-Pierre is not the president, and she never ran for president. It became obvious to many that this tweet was posted by mistake, and that it was actually meant to come from President Joe Biden.

FAIL: Biden Press Secretary KJP just tweeted a post meant for Joe Biden’s Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/cbUKLTfPZw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 15, 2023

Jean-Pierre soon found herself the subject of relentless mockery on X as news of her unfortunate error spread. Many took the opportunity to point out that this proves Biden does not write his own tweets.

Lmfao some White House staffer forgot to switch accounts 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJcWGm3QjD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

KJP just tweeted a post meant for Joe Biden. These people couldn’t run a lemonade stand. pic.twitter.com/2tL8Ha4ebs — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 15, 2023

A historic moment for our country as Joe Biden becomes the first black lesbian immigrant president. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

Now this was most likely a case of either Jean-Pierre or more likely a White House staffer, forgetting to switch X accounts and sending a tweet from Jean-Pierre that was meant to come from Biden.

It really should not come as a surprise to anyone that Biden does not write his own tweets. How could a man who can barely make it through a speech without tripping over his words put together a coherent thought on X?

Now, even his staffers cannot conduct business on X without making a mistake that embarrasses the administration.

The Biden White House is becoming more and more of a joke every single day.

