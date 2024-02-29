Karine Jean-Pierre Gives Laughable Explanation for Why Biden 'Doesn't Need a Cognitive Test'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is paid good money to lie. What happens when you get so used to lying that you can’t tell a lie from the truth? You defer to experts.

During her news briefing on Wednesday, Jean-Pierre repeatedly said President Joe Biden’s doctors don’t believe he needs a cognitive test. She then took it further and weaved a curious tale that Biden “passes a cognitive test every day.”

Call me crazy, but it looks like KJP might need a cognitive test of her own.

On Wednesday, Biden underwent his annual physical, which did not include a cognitive exam. Given the signs of mental decline he has displayed at age 81, it wasn’t surprising that Jean-Pierre was asked about it during her briefing at the White House.

“The president doesn’t need a cognitive test,” she told reporters. “That is not my assessment.”

Jean-Pierre then stepped back from the podium and repeated, “That is not my assessment.”

Either she was dodging responsibility or somewhere deep inside her very being she was rebelling at telling so monstrous a lie.

“That is the assessment of the president’s doctor,” the press secretary continued. “That is also the assessment of the neurologist who has also made that assessment as well.”







Repeating the word “assessment” four times when it is not necessary looks to be what poker players call a “tell” — a slip in behavior or presentation that gives away what someone is trying to hide. In this case, one might conclude that Jean-Pierre was attempting to obfuscate the truth.

She then mentioned Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, once again.

“The president’s doctor has said, if you look at what this president, the president who is also the commander in chief, he passes a cognitive test every day, every day,” KJP said.

How many people out there were unaware the president is also the commander in chief — every day? Another tell?

Biden, according to Jean-Pierre — or is it Biden’s doctors who are nowhere to be seen? — understands day-to-day “topics,” she said, moving from “one topic to another topic, understanding granular level of these topics.” That’s a lot of “topics” for one sentence. Another tell?

Even with all these “topics,” KJP said, Biden is still able to lead “a historic presidency.” She’s right on that one — Biden is a historically bad president.

An abbreviated clip of his 2023 bloopers clearly shows Emperor Biden has no clothes. From slurring words to gaffes to forgetting where he is, the president’s mind, sadly, is turning to mush for all the world to see.







Finally, and not a moment too soon, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre the obvious question: “Given that there’s been so much scrutiny … why not just have his doctor administer the test?”

Should Biden take a cognitive test? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (148 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Caught off guard, KJP was quick to fall back on the experts. “Because the doctor doesn’t believe that he needs one,” she said.

Whatever the case, all the doubt about Biiden’s cognitive ability could be put to rest if he just took the cognitive test and passed it. What is the White House so afraid of? That he couldn’t pass a cognitive test if his life depended on it?

For whatever case — sticking to talking points because she doesn’t have an original thought of her own — Jean-Pierre couldn’t help but repeat, “The president passes, again, a cognitive test every day.”

The Biden administration is a clown show — the kind of clowns people have nightmares about, the stuff of horror stories.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.