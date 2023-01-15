The dissonance between the version of the truth offered by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the reality of the Biden administration’s growing classified documents scandal is resulting in skepticism that the White House is telling the whole story.

On Thursday, Fox News noted that Jean-Pierre told a media briefing, “You should assume it has been completed.”

She later emphasized the point saying, “the search is complete.”

But as Fox News pointed out, the search continued that evening with the result that more classified documents were found Thursday night.

White House special counsel Richard Sauber did not share the news until Saturday, when he announced that five pages had been found.

ANOTHER trove of classified documents found in the Biden residence. This is after Cringe Karine said that the search of Biden’s home was complete. Looks like they’ve got documents coming out of the woodworks over in Wilmington. Still no FBI raid… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 14, 2023

The National Review used the phrase “dodging” to summarize Jean-Pierre’s communication of events to the media.

The National Review report used the word “hypocrisy” to assess the White House’s claim of transparency when the first trove of classified documents in places where Biden has lived or worked was found.

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley tweeted that the White House’s coyness has no legal basis.

…Nothing prevents the White House from answering basic questions about the scandal. It will not undermine the Justice Department for the White House to confirm the President’s position and recollection. The silence protects the President not the investigation… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2023

…I can understand the desire of a criminal defense attorney for Biden to remain silent. However, the refusal to answer basic questions is not to protect the “independence of the Justice Department” or the investigation. It meant to protect the President as an individual. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2023

“Nothing prevents the White House from answering basic questions about the scandal. It will not undermine the Justice Department for the White House to confirm the President’s position and recollection. The silence protects the President not the investigation.”

“I can understand the desire of a criminal defense attorney for Biden to remain silent. However, the refusal to answer basic questions is not to protect the ‘independence of the Justice Department’ or the investigation. It meant to protect the President as an individual,” he said.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky accused the White House of a lack of transparency, according to CNN.

“[T]he administration hasn’t been transparent about what’s going on with President Biden’s possession of classified documents,” Comer, who said he wrote to White House Chief of Staff Ron Kain about the matter, said.

“It is troubling that classified documents have been improperly stored at the home of President Biden for at least six years, raising questions about who may have reviewed or had access to classified information,” Comer wrote.

“As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter,” he wrote.

