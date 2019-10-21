SECTIONS
Karl Rove Rips Hillary Clinton over Conspiracy Peddling: 'Just Shut Up or Go Away'

Hillary Clinton appears at a at a Barnes and Noble in New York City to promote her new book with daughter Chelsea.Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesHillary Clinton appears at a at a Barnes and Noble in New York City to promote her new book with daughter Chelsea, "The Book of Gutsy Women," on Oct. 3, 2019. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 21, 2019 at 2:34pm
Conspiracy theorist Hillary Clinton needs to give America a pile of proof for her attack on Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii or a welcome dose of silence, Republican strategist Karl Rove said Friday.

Rove was responding to allegations Clinton made on a podcast that Russia was fully behind Gabbard and that 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein might have been a Russian asset.

“Over the top, out of her mind,” he said during his Friday night appearance on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

Rove said the former Democratic presidential candidate should “put up or shut up.”

“She’s either got to come forward with the evidence of the bots in the platforms, in the sites that are being used on behalf of Gabbard. She has to come up with the evidence that Jill Stein was a Russian asset. Tell us — prove that that was the case. Or better yet, just shut up or go away,” he said.

“This is just appalling,” Rove said of Clinton’s comments.

Calling out what he described as Clinton’s “bizarre activity,” he said, “I’m not a fan of Tulsi Gabbard, but the idea that she is somehow a Russian agent, Jill Stein is a Russian asset, these are outrageous charges, and she better either prove them, give the evidence to the FBI if she believes that they are actually true, give them to the American people so we can judge whether this is just some rant and rave or whether she has actually got something to back it up.”

“Hillary Clinton has either lost it, and if she hasn’t lost it, then put the evidence out there and let all the American people judge whether or not this is true,” Rove said.

Gabbard has launched a scorched-earth social media counterattack on Clinton.

“The queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long,” she said in a Friday tweet. “It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

“Hillary & her gang of rich, powerful elite are going after me to send a msg to YOU: ‘Shut up, toe the line, or be destroyed.’ But we, the people, will NOT be silenced. Join me in taking our Democratic Party back & leading a govt of, by & for the people!” Gabbard tweeted Sunday.

A video accompanying the tweet showed Gabbard saying Clinton has not forgiven her for endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont over Clinton in 2016.

“People warned me in 2016 that my endorsement of Bernie Sanders would be the end of my ‘political career,'” Gabbard said. “They said, ‘Clinton will never forget,’ that she and her rich and powerful friends, her allies in politics and the media will make sure that you are destroyed.

“Well, there have been countless hit pieces full of smears against me from day one of this campaign. …

“If they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone. And in fact, that’s exactly the message that they want to get across to you. That if you stand up against Hillary and the party power brokers, if you stand up to the rich and powerful elite and the war machine, they will destroy you and discredit your message.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
