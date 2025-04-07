Share
Commentary

Karmelo Anthony Raises Eye-Watering Amount of Cash Online in Startling Twist to Murder Case

 By Samantha Chang  April 7, 2025 at 7:49am
In a repulsive rebuke of the adage that “crime doesn’t pay,” a fundraising campaign for accused murderer Karmelo Anthony has exceeded its initial target of $100,000 — so his parents reacted by panhandling the public for more money.

The distasteful move has ignited social media backlash, with numerous X users expressing disgust that Anthony is apparently being rewarded for killing someone.

The chilling incident occurred last Wednesday, when 17-year-old Anthony fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf, also 17, during a dispute at a regional high school track meet.

The stabbing took place at a stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Anthony was a student at Centennial High School, while Metcalf attended Memorial High School.

Metcalf’s dad, Jeff Metcalf, told Fox News the teens began arguing when Anthony sat under a pop-up tent assigned to his son’s high school.

Students were sitting under tents because of a rain delay at the track meet.

Would you ever contribute to a crowd-fundraiser for someone accused of murder?

When Metcalf informed Anthony he was sitting under the wrong school’s tent, the two began arguing.

The verbal dispute escalated, culminating in Anthony grabbing a knife from his bag and plunging it into Metcalf’s heart.

The bleeding teen died in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, their dad told Fox News.

Anthony later confessed to the stabbing, but insisted he did it in self-defense.

On their fundraising page, Karmelo Anthony’s parents claimed the media “narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful.”

When their goal of $100,000 was met, the accused killer’s parents opportunistically raised the fundraising target to $200,000.

As of Monday morning, Anthony has received more than $155,000 in donations.

Numerous X users expressed disgust, saying if the races were reversed, there’d be widespread media outrage over the senseless murder.

“The same people who sought to make George Floyd a hero are now trying to make Karmelo Anthony — a murderer — a victim,” GOP activist CJ Pearson wrote on X.

The left-wing lionization of the race-hustling Black Lives Matter movement has incentivized criminals and crippled law enforcement.

As a reminder, the BLM riots resulted in sweeping changes to law enforcement that fueled more crime, including:

  • Nationwide police pullbacks;
  • Unreasonable restraints on law enforcement’s ability to pursue criminals;
  • Soft-on-crime policies, such as no-bail laws and the decriminalization of theft.

The nation is still reeling from the destructive fallout of the disgraced BLM movement, as Americans feel less safe while criminals feel more emboldened.

As long as this persists, American culture — indeed, Western civilization — will continue its inevitable collapse.

