Karmelo Anthony Raises Eye-Watering Amount of Cash Online in Startling Twist to Murder Case

In a repulsive rebuke of the adage that “crime doesn’t pay,” a fundraising campaign for accused murderer Karmelo Anthony has exceeded its initial target of $100,000 — so his parents reacted by panhandling the public for more money.

The distasteful move has ignited social media backlash, with numerous X users expressing disgust that Anthony is apparently being rewarded for killing someone.

The chilling incident occurred last Wednesday, when 17-year-old Anthony fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf, also 17, during a dispute at a regional high school track meet.

And they increased after that.. pic.twitter.com/wndQeaht8d — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 7, 2025

The stabbing took place at a stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Anthony was a student at Centennial High School, while Metcalf attended Memorial High School.

Metcalf’s dad, Jeff Metcalf, told Fox News the teens began arguing when Anthony sat under a pop-up tent assigned to his son’s high school.

Students were sitting under tents because of a rain delay at the track meet.

Would you ever contribute to a crowd-fundraiser for someone accused of murder? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (36 Votes) No: 98% (1814 Votes)

When Metcalf informed Anthony he was sitting under the wrong school’s tent, the two began arguing.

The verbal dispute escalated, culminating in Anthony grabbing a knife from his bag and plunging it into Metcalf’s heart.

The bleeding teen died in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, their dad told Fox News.

Anthony later confessed to the stabbing, but insisted he did it in self-defense.

On their fundraising page, Karmelo Anthony’s parents claimed the media “narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful.”

When their goal of $100,000 was met, the accused killer’s parents opportunistically raised the fundraising target to $200,000.

Online fundraiser for Karmelo Anthony nears $150,000 as BLM activists rally to support the 17 year old who stabbed to death Austin Metcalf in a dispute over a seat. Over $144,000 has been raised, with his family claiming a “false” and “harmful” narrative is being spread about… pic.twitter.com/AJMNKrRvRJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 7, 2025

As of Monday morning, Anthony has received more than $155,000 in donations.

Numerous X users expressed disgust, saying if the races were reversed, there’d be widespread media outrage over the senseless murder.

This man should be alive right now And if the races were reversed, it would be a national story, and cities would be on fire RIP Austin Metcalf pic.twitter.com/Hu1ZkghSB3 — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) April 3, 2025

How sick our society has become. What moron would donate to a blatant murderer. — Debbie (@DebbieUSA1) April 6, 2025

Karmelo Anthony did not kill Austin Metcalf because he was white. However, Karmelo Anthony’s race played a significant role in the killing of Austin Metcalf. It wasn’t a race-hate murder. It was a “black culture” murder, the same crime black boys suffer daily. “Black culture”… — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 5, 2025

Will anybody in media talk about Austin Metcalf the way they talked about George Floyd? What’s more of a tragedy, a criminal overdosing on fentanyl, or a Christian, high-school, straight-A athlete murdered at a track meet? pic.twitter.com/5J6v3B32ta — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 3, 2025

“The same people who sought to make George Floyd a hero are now trying to make Karmelo Anthony — a murderer — a victim,” GOP activist CJ Pearson wrote on X.

The blind tribalism in the black community must end. The same people who sought to make George Floyd a hero are now trying to make Karmelo Anthony – a murderer – a victim. My prayers are with the family of Austin Metcalf. pic.twitter.com/9dv4cz4Xua — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) April 5, 2025

The left-wing lionization of the race-hustling Black Lives Matter movement has incentivized criminals and crippled law enforcement.

As a reminder, the BLM riots resulted in sweeping changes to law enforcement that fueled more crime, including:

Nationwide police pullbacks;

Unreasonable restraints on law enforcement’s ability to pursue criminals;

Soft-on-crime policies, such as no-bail laws and the decriminalization of theft.

The nation is still reeling from the destructive fallout of the disgraced BLM movement, as Americans feel less safe while criminals feel more emboldened.

As long as this persists, American culture — indeed, Western civilization — will continue its inevitable collapse.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.