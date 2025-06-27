Share
News

Karmelo Anthony Spokesman Cites 'White Supremacy' as Family Begs for More Money

 By Jack Davis  June 27, 2025 at 6:02am
Share

The trial of Karmelo Anthony on murder charges is all about race, a family spokesman has proclaimed.

Anthony, who is black, is accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf, who was white, during an April argument at a Texas track meet. He was indicted on a first-degree murder charge this week.

Rev. Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network, which has attacked Anthony’s critics, offered his take on the racially charged case in a post on X.

He said, his group is “is committed to making sure Karmelo receives a fair trial — free from lies, outside interference, and bigotry.”

He then went on the attack.

“To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself — you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down,” he wrote.

“This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized, and politicized. My involvement — like many others — came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats, and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one.”

Is Karmelo Anthony a victim of racism?

He also called for supporters to “stand with us in the fight against white supremacy.”

Raising cash for Anthony’s family has been a big business. To date, a GiveSendGo fund has collected $539,881 while the goal has been raised to $1,396,725.

Parting with cash to support living expenses for the family, with some money possibly being used for legal expenses, “serves as a powerful message of community care and resistance in the face of injustice,” a post seeking donations said.

According to an affidavit, the April stabbing grew out of an incident that began when Anthony was sitting under a tent designated for the school Metcalf attended, then Metcalf told him to move, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Related:
Grand Jury Indicts Karmelo Anthony in Track Meet Killing of Austin Metcalf

The affidavit said Anthony reached into a bag and told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

Metcalf touched Anthony, leading Anthony to reply, “Punch me and see what happens,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said, Metcalf grabbed Anthony; Anthony then pulled out a knife, stabbed Metcalf in the chest, and ran off.

The affidavit said Anthony told police, “He put his hands on me. I told him not to,” according to the affidavit.

According to KDFW, when a police officer said the alleged suspect was in custody, Anthony said, “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

Anthony has claimed he acted in self-defense.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




DHS and DOJ Team Up, Make Overhaul That Illegal Aliens Will Absolutely Hate
Newly Signed $92 Million NFL Star Arrested After Police Incident: Report
'Working All Weekend': Trump Confirms Senate Will Be Quite Busy Before July 4
How Was It Not 9-0? SCOTUS Split on Whether Adult Sites Should Have Age Verification
Trump Says He Saved the Life of 'Supreme Leader' Khamenei
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation