Karmelo Anthony Spokesman Cites 'White Supremacy' as Family Begs for More Money

The trial of Karmelo Anthony on murder charges is all about race, a family spokesman has proclaimed.

Anthony, who is black, is accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf, who was white, during an April argument at a Texas track meet. He was indicted on a first-degree murder charge this week.

Rev. Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network, which has attacked Anthony’s critics, offered his take on the racially charged case in a post on X.

He said, his group is “is committed to making sure Karmelo receives a fair trial — free from lies, outside interference, and bigotry.”

He then went on the attack.

From Minister Dominique Alexander: Today, we were informed by the Collin County District Attorney that Karmelo Anthony has been indicted. As many of you know, this is the first step in a criminal proceeding, and now the legal process will move forward toward trial. Over the… — Minister Dominique Alexander (@niquealex) June 24, 2025

“To the racists, the bigots, and those filled with hate who’ve targeted Karmelo, his family, and even myself — you do not intimidate us. We are not backing down,” he wrote.

“This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized, and politicized. My involvement — like many others — came as a direct response to the overwhelming hate, threats, and outside influence that have surrounded this case since day one.”

He also called for supporters to “stand with us in the fight against white supremacy.”

Raising cash for Anthony’s family has been a big business. To date, a GiveSendGo fund has collected $539,881 while the goal has been raised to $1,396,725.

Parting with cash to support living expenses for the family, with some money possibly being used for legal expenses, “serves as a powerful message of community care and resistance in the face of injustice,” a post seeking donations said.

According to an affidavit, the April stabbing grew out of an incident that began when Anthony was sitting under a tent designated for the school Metcalf attended, then Metcalf told him to move, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Karmelo Anthony was just charged with 1st Degree Murder And he’s being tried as an adult If convicted, he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison with no parole pic.twitter.com/5xF3NWcC6b — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 24, 2025

The affidavit said Anthony reached into a bag and told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

Metcalf touched Anthony, leading Anthony to reply, “Punch me and see what happens,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said, Metcalf grabbed Anthony; Anthony then pulled out a knife, stabbed Metcalf in the chest, and ran off.

The affidavit said Anthony told police, “He put his hands on me. I told him not to,” according to the affidavit.

According to KDFW, when a police officer said the alleged suspect was in custody, Anthony said, “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

Anthony has claimed he acted in self-defense.

