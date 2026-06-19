Karmelo Anthony Supporters Find Cruel New Way to Torture Austin Metcalf's Family, and the Videos Are Disgusting

Last week saw the conviction and sentencing of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony for the April 2025 stabbing murder of Austin Metcalf. The case was straightforward — a young man plunged a knife into another person in a senseless act of violence.

That did not stop Anthony from taking on supporters across the country, from race hustlers looking to cash in to woefully ignorant people that genuinely believe this murder was self-defense.

A new TikTok trend has taken off from this narrative not even trying to justify the stabbing, but celebrating the fact that Metcalf lost his life.

The Daily Wire reported that users are dancing to a new song “Austin Bop.” The lyrics read, “Austin Bop, knife had blood on the tippity-top.”

Users are making a stabbing motion while holding knives.

Footage of some of these users was posted to social media platform X.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

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Black Americans have started a trend called the “Austin Bop,” where they dance to a song made about Austin Metcalf’s death while reenacting the stabbing that claimed his life. pic.twitter.com/dL6JP1bJZI — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 17, 2026

Of course, this is not just a disgusting gesture to mock a murdered child, but also a way to taunt the family.

Hunter Metcalf watched his twin brother die in his arms that day. Jeff Metcalf lost a son.

They must wake up every day without him after his life was abruptly taken.

These people are torturing an innocent family.

We can’t overlook the racial dimension of this vile reaction, in that white children celebrating the stabbing of a black student would spark riots, news specials, workplace racial sensitivity seminars, and calls for legislation from public officials.

Anthony’s supporters went so far as to create a petition on Change.org to criminally charge Hunter Metcalf, but as of Friday, it is under review and will hopefully be taken down.

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett has completely excused this behavior, justifying it through the lens of so-called systemic issues and societal woes from black Americans. The correlation makes no sense as Crockett seems to believe it’s acceptable to treat people horribly if you’ve supposedly been abused.

“Black women, especially black women who have black male children live in fear and agony every single day… fear and agony that I promise you the Metcalfs probably never spent a day living that way and we’re going to have to have just some real conversations about race in this country,” she said.

After what the Metcalfs have been through, they are absolutely living in fear and agony.

We’re seeing a backwards, warped honor culture play out.

In 1856, Massachusetts Republican Sen. Charles Sumner was severely beaten via caning by South Carolina Democratic Rep. Preston Brooks. Sumner’s offense was denouncing slavery and chastising South Carolina Democratic Sen. Andrew Butler, a cousin of Brooks and the co-author of the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act, which Sumner saw as responsible for Bleeding Kansas, a guerilla war in the territory over its status as slave or free.

Essentially, Sumner had gravely insulted Brooks’ family and his beloved institution, so he had to be punished. The caning brutalized Sumner so badly he was physically unable to sit in Congress for years.

Southern newspapers were elated with the caning. Rather than denounce the violence over someone’s words, they cheered for it. Brooks was sent a new cane with the engraving “Hit Him Again.”

Southern honor and pride created a touchiness, making them quick to anger at the first sign of disrespect. Violence was justified.

That same mentality endures in America today.

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