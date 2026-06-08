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A wooden judge's gavel sits on a desk with a blurred courtroom in the background.
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A wooden judge's gavel sits on a desk with a blurred courtroom in the background. (imaginima / Getty Images)

Karmelo Anthony's Defense in Tatters - Provoked Fight, Was Asked to Leave 15 Times, Wanted to Fight Say Witnesses

 By Samantha Chang  June 8, 2026 at 6:58am
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Accused murderer Karmelo Anthony was the aggressor in the fatal stabbing of high school track star Austin Metcalf, according to the damning testimony of numerous witnesses.

In a stinging rebuke of race-hustlers who claim the murder case is being driven by “racism,” it turns out that four of the six witnesses who testified against Anthony are themselves black.

As a reminder, Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf during a dispute at a Texas high school track meet in April 2025. Both students were 17 at the time.

During Anthony’s murder trial last Friday, witnesses testified that the defendant was asked 15 times to leave the tent of an opposing team, but repeatedly refused.

The confrontation then escalated into a deadly stabbing.

Do you think Anthony is guilty of murder?

“The witness, a 17-year-old Frisco Memorial High School student, explained that he and at least six others were under their school’s team tent when he saw Anthony in their area wearing the opposing Frisco Centennial High School gear,” the New York Post reported.

“Several teammates [including Metcalf] asked Anthony, then 17, to leave around 15 times.”

Witnesses said Anthony reacted by antagonizing, threatening, and cursing at Metcalf.

“Touch me and find out,” the defendant reportedly retorted.

“During the roughly two-minute tiff, Metcalf, 17, gave Anthony a ‘minor pushing’ and Anthony stabbed Metcalf,” a witness testified per the Post.

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Other witnesses also debunked Anthony’s flimsy self-defense argument by testifying that — contrary to his claims — Anthony was not surrounded or “ambushed” by Metcalf or his teammates.

Meanwhile, Karmelo Anthony and his family are cashing in on their race-baiting notoriety.

As of Monday morning, a fundraising campaign for the accused murderer surpassed $624,700.

Numerous X users expressed disgust, saying if the races were reversed, there’d be widespread media outrage over this senseless tragedy.

At this point, it’s undeniable that there is a flagrant double standard when it comes to crimes committed against white people.

Everyone knows it. And until recently, we’ve all had to pretend not to notice.

But racial politics have gotten so warped and toxic that polite pretense can no longer be tolerated.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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