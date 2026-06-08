Karmelo Anthony's Defense in Tatters - Provoked Fight, Was Asked to Leave 15 Times, Wanted to Fight Say Witnesses

Accused murderer Karmelo Anthony was the aggressor in the fatal stabbing of high school track star Austin Metcalf, according to the damning testimony of numerous witnesses.

In a stinging rebuke of race-hustlers who claim the murder case is being driven by “racism,” it turns out that four of the six witnesses who testified against Anthony are themselves black.

You are really quiet on the fact that four of the six witnesses were Black Sitting under a tent of a high school you do not attend is not a right. Telling someone to leave an area they have no place being in is not instigating. Karmelo told him to touch him with the intention… — Andre Williams (@andrewilliamsus) June 7, 2026

As a reminder, Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf during a dispute at a Texas high school track meet in April 2025. Both students were 17 at the time.

During Anthony’s murder trial last Friday, witnesses testified that the defendant was asked 15 times to leave the tent of an opposing team, but repeatedly refused.

The confrontation then escalated into a deadly stabbing.

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“The witness, a 17-year-old Frisco Memorial High School student, explained that he and at least six others were under their school’s team tent when he saw Anthony in their area wearing the opposing Frisco Centennial High School gear,” the New York Post reported.

“Several teammates [including Metcalf] asked Anthony, then 17, to leave around 15 times.”

Witnesses said Anthony reacted by antagonizing, threatening, and cursing at Metcalf.

“Touch me and find out,” the defendant reportedly retorted.

“During the roughly two-minute tiff, Metcalf, 17, gave Anthony a ‘minor pushing’ and Anthony stabbed Metcalf,” a witness testified per the Post.

Other witnesses also debunked Anthony’s flimsy self-defense argument by testifying that — contrary to his claims — Anthony was not surrounded or “ambushed” by Metcalf or his teammates.

Karmelo Anthony ‘provoked’ Austin Metcalf before fatal stabbing – self-defense claim shot down in bombshell testimony https://t.co/Qy3tlFLhAe pic.twitter.com/iu3TnEC2Zr — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Karmelo Anthony and his family are cashing in on their race-baiting notoriety.

As of Monday morning, a fundraising campaign for the accused murderer surpassed $624,700.

Numerous X users expressed disgust, saying if the races were reversed, there’d be widespread media outrage over this senseless tragedy.

If the races were reversed and Austin Metcalfe had even killed Karmelo Anthony in SELF-DEFENSE, violent mobs would have BURNED Frisco and other cities TO THE GROUND! pic.twitter.com/3RLkwkXmGl — Non-Suicidally Empathetic (@EmpathyExtremes) June 7, 2026

The prospective black jurors explicitly said they would not vote to convict Karmelo Anthony because he’s black. Of course they weren’t going to be on the jury. It has nothing to do with racism or silencing black voices. — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) June 4, 2026

Black Americans should be deeply ashamed of the way many people have responded to the Karmelo Anthony case. If a white teenager had brought a knife to a school event, escalated a confrontation, and fatally stabbed a Black teenager in the heart, there would be nonstop media… pic.twitter.com/RzlrCQ12HM — JG (@johngouldiii) June 6, 2026

At this point, it’s undeniable that there is a flagrant double standard when it comes to crimes committed against white people.

Everyone knows it. And until recently, we’ve all had to pretend not to notice.

“Coworker”. This is a hate crime pic.twitter.com/11AiJ5eyco — Benny Johnson, based (@TTEcclesBrown) June 7, 2026

Germany now. All of the West is uniting. This is Henry Nowak’s legacy https://t.co/9TjTDMAcf7 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 7, 2026

But racial politics have gotten so warped and toxic that polite pretense can no longer be tolerated.

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