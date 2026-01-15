Share
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't hold back on the journalist she labeled a "left-wing hack" during a Thursday media briefing at the White House.
(Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Nukes Reporter Who Tried to Paint ICE as Violent: 'You're a Left-Wing Hack'

 By Randy DeSoto  January 15, 2026 at 2:55pm
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called a journalist a “left-wing hack” after he accused the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis last week of doing so without justification.

During a Thursday media briefing, The Hill’s Niall Stanage questioned Leavitt about how Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem can defend ICE as performing their job well, when, among other issues, “Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?”

“Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?” Leavitt asked in response.

“Are you asking me my opinion?” Stanage replied, and the press secretary said she was.

“Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably,” Stanage asserted.

Good was shot by an ICE officer when she rammed him with her car during an operation in Minneapolis last week.

“Oh, OK. So you’re a biased reporter with left-wing opinion,” Leavitt fired back. “Yeah, because you are a left-wing hack. You’re not a reporter. You’re posing in this room as a journalist, and it’s so clear by the premise of your question.”

“And you, and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you’re journalists — you shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat, but you’re pretending like you are a journalist, a left-wing activist,” she continued.

“The question that you just raised, and your answer, proves your bias. You should be reporting on the facts. You should be reporting on the cases,” Leavitt said.

The press secretary went on to ask Stanage if he knew the number of Americans killed by illegal aliens.

The reporter mostly stayed quiet, but briefly mouthed something as Leavitt made her points.

“I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray, or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country, and the brave men and women of ICE are doing everything in their power to remove those heinous individuals and make our community safer,” Leavitt said.

“Shame on people like you in the media who have a crooked view and have a biased view and pretend like you’re real, honest journalists.”

Leavitt also addressed the shooting of an illegal immigrant in the leg by an ICE officer on Wednesday night.

“This ICE agent was executing a targeted operation against a Venezuelan illegal alien who was unlawfully present in the country … and when this ICE agent tried to detain the individual, three more of his comrades came rushing out of a house and started ambushing and attacking the ICE agent,” she said.

“They used a shovel or a broom to smash his face in,” Leavitt continued. “And so yes, that agent had to use self-defense and take up his weapon to protect his own life.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




