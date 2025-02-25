Share
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responds to questions outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responds to questions outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Karoline Leavitt Adds Insult to Injury for AP After Federal Judge Shuts Down Outlet's Request

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 25, 2025 at 9:37am
A federal judge ruled against the Associated Press on Monday as the outlet sought to regain access to the Oval Office and other key areas of the White House.

The news outlet has continued referring to the Gulf of America as the “Gulf of Mexico,” even after the name for the body of water was officially changed following an executive order from President Donald Trump, prompting the administration to block its reporters from certain press events.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said that the Associated Press failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success based on the merits of the case, according to The Hill.

McFadden, a Trump appointee, nevertheless set a March 20 court date, so both parties could present their arguments for or against a preliminary injunction.

“We look forward to our next hearing on March 20 where we will continue to stand for the right of the press and the public to speak freely without government retaliation,” the Associated Press told The Hill in a statement.

“This is a fundamental American freedom.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt nevertheless celebrated the initial court win for the administration.

“The winning continues here at the White House every day,” she said during an appearance on Fox News.

“Today a federal judge, right here in Washington, D.C., denied the Associated Press’ emergency request for a temporary restraining order to restore their privilege of returning to the White House press pool.”

Do you trust the Associated Press?

Leavitt added that “covering the American presidency in the most intimate and limited spaces in this White House, in the Oval Office, on the Air Force One, is a privilege. It is not a legal right, and we want all voices to have that opportunity.”

“And that’s why we’ve expanded the James S. Brady Briefing Room to invite truly legitimate, independent journalists, podcasters, and other media types into that room to cover this president with honesty and accuracy and with real mindfulness of what the American people actual care about.”


Beyond the official government sources, popular map applications made by Google and Apple have now recognized the new name for the Gulf of America.

In the days after the Associated Press started receiving limited access to the White House press pool, Leavitt defended the decision, referencing the administration’s desire to hold legacy media outlets accountable should they fail to report the truth.

“I was very upfront in my briefing on day one, that if we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable,” Leavitt said earlier this month.

“It is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America, and I am not sure why news outlets don’t want to call it that, but that is what it is,” she continued.

“And it’s very important to this administration that we get that right, not just for people here at home, but also for the rest of the world.”

