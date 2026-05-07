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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt walks to speak to the press at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2026.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt walks to speak to the press at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2026. (Alex Wroblewski - AFP / Getty Images)

Karoline Leavitt Announces the Birth of Her Second Baby

 By Randy DeSoto  May 7, 2026 at 11:21am
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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Viviana.

In a Thursday social media post, Leavitt wrote, “On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love.”

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble,” she continued.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy — I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good,” Leavitt wrote.

Leavitt, 28, and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, have a son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, nicknamed Niko, who is 21 months old, People reported.

Related:
Karoline Leavitt Says DHS Situation Is a 'National Emergency' in the Wake of WHCD Shooting

Leavitt met her husband, a real estate developer, in 2022. They married in January 2025, shortly before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I mean, it’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible,” she told Megyn Kelly in a February 2025 interview, according to People.

Politico’s White House bureau chief, Dasha Burns, posted on social media late last month, “No one will be filling in for Leavitt formally during her leave — but the comms shop is planning to have some familiar faces at the podium to brief the press, including VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials or even Trump himself.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was first at bat, pinch-hitting on Tuesday.

Leavitt gave her final briefing before going on leave last week in the aftermath of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

Leavitt is both the youngest person to serve as press secretary, starting at 27, and the only one to do so while pregnant.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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Karoline Leavitt Announces the Birth of Her Second Baby
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