Karoline Leavitt Announces the Birth of Her Second Baby

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Viviana.

In a Thursday social media post, Leavitt wrote, “On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love.”

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble,” she continued.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy — I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good,” Leavitt wrote.

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕 She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 7, 2026

Leavitt, 28, and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, have a son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, nicknamed Niko, who is 21 months old, People reported.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, along with White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, were at the White House Easter Egg Roll today. pic.twitter.com/iSiMg5kxqR — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 6, 2026

Leavitt met her husband, a real estate developer, in 2022. They married in January 2025, shortly before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I mean, it’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible,” she told Megyn Kelly in a February 2025 interview, according to People.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27 shared insight into her “atypical” relationship with husband Nicholas Riccio, 59, in a revealing interview. pic.twitter.com/ax6zgUda66 — E! News (@enews) March 18, 2025

Politico’s White House bureau chief, Dasha Burns, posted on social media late last month, “No one will be filling in for Leavitt formally during her leave — but the comms shop is planning to have some familiar faces at the podium to brief the press, including VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials or even Trump himself.”

SCOOP: WH @PressSec @karolineleavitt is scheduled to have her second child next week, a baby girl. Leavitt will be returning to the podium after her maternity leave, though it’s unclear exactly how many weeks she’ll take. No one will be filling in for Leavitt formally during her… pic.twitter.com/bruvE2OINR — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) April 24, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was first at bat, pinch-hitting on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio fills in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with hilarious results! At one point after an exchange with reporters, he says, “This is chaos, guys!” You can tell he’s enjoying himself. Rubio is a gem. pic.twitter.com/7xSV7swK0e — 🇺🇸 Pecan 🇺🇸 (@PecanC8) May 6, 2026

Leavitt gave her final briefing before going on leave last week in the aftermath of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

Leavitt is both the youngest person to serve as press secretary, starting at 27, and the only one to do so while pregnant.

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