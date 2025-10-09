White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted polling this week that shows a strong majority of Americans support President Donald Trump’s agenda for dealing with illegal immigration.

“The media refuses to report this: 78% of Americans support deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have committed crimes, 56% of Americans support deporting all immigrants who are here illegally,” she posted Tuesday on social media.

“President Trump’s efforts to Make America Safe Again are very popular!” Leavitt added.

The press secretary was referring to the findings of a Harvard Caps/Harris poll conducted from Oct. 1-2., among 2,413 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 1.99 points.

The White House’s official X Rapid Response account noted, “A majority of Americans support nearly every one of President Trump’s policies.”

Some of the policies included lowering prescription drug prices, which polled at 86 percent, along with eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse in federal spending, clocking in at 75 percent.

Making the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s provisions permanent, which the One Big Beautiful Bill did, polled at 62 percent.

Perhaps the most controversial of Trump’s recent policy choices — utilizing the National Guard to help police American cities — has 51 percent support.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten said Tuesday that a majority of Americans — 52 percent — agree Trump is doing what he promised he would do, during last year’s presidential campaign.

The left should buckle up for what they are about to hear… CNN just admitted the majority of Americans say President Trump is doing exactly what he promised in 2024. 52% – YES

48% – NO And it gets worse for them: CNN also reports Trump holds the most consistent favorable… pic.twitter.com/Wx3YjIehtA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2025

Additionally, Enten noted that in October 2024, Trump’s favorability was at 44 percent but is now at 43 percent, within the margin of error.

“Trump has basically the steadiest favorable rating this much through a presidency of any president on record,” Enten explained. “And it’s basically where he was a year ago, good enough to get him reelected.”

According to the Real Clear Polling average as of Thursday, Trump’s approval rating slightly exceeds former President Barack Obama at the same point in his second term.

Trump’s combined approval was at 44.9 percent, while Obama’s was 44.3 percent. Trump hit a high of 50.5 percent back in January.

Obama’s favorability was much more volatile than Trump’s, peaking at 52.5 percent early in his second term, and hitting a low of 43.5 percent.

