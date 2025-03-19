Karoline Leavitt Crushes Tim Walz After He Roots for the Failure of an American Company: 'A Sad Existence'

What a weirdo.

Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz — also Minnesota’s governor — pretty much added just one thing of substance to Kamala Harris’ disastrous presidential campaign: calling President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance “weird.”

He most certainly had other issues, too, but those are more Walz subtractions than additions.

Now, in the aftermath of his and Harris’ electoral dismantling in November, Walz is the one coming off weird (again) for actively rooting for America’s failure.

Before we go any further, think about how twisted that is.

A very recent American vice presidential candidate is rooting for American failure.

How terrifying is it to think about how close he came to assuming the role of vice president?

The reign of Vice President Walz would’ve been a sad period in American history, and that’s not just this writer proselytizing. The White House pretty much agrees.

To wit, Walz decided to shove his foot in his mouth on Instagram, when he posted on Tuesday that he likes to remind himself that Tesla — an American company based in Texas, mind you — has been suffering in the stock market as company head and Department of Government Efficiency chair Elon Musk continues to face backlash from disgruntled leftists.

Do you think Tim Walz will run for president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 22% (195 Votes) No: 78% (683 Votes)

(As Axios previously reported, Tesla also happens to be one of the top American manufacturers for actually making vehicles here in America.)

You can see the offending clip for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Walz (@timwalz)

“If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock,” Walz posted, alongside an emoji of a downward trending stock chart.

Setting aside how weird it is for a grown man to be on social media posting like a scorned high school girl, this just isn’t a good look for Walz as an elected American official.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made that clear during her Wednesday media scrum.

.@PressSec cooks @GovTimWalz for rooting against Tesla, an American car company: “I think that’s quite sad, but I think Gov. Walz unfortunately is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on November 5th.” pic.twitter.com/lr1Ufh7n4l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2025

“Governor Walz [was] saying last night he frequently checks Tesla stock, and doing so, to quote, ‘give me a little boost during the day,’” one intrepid reporter began.

“How should Americans view politicians who take pride in the downfall of an American car company?”

“I think that’s quite sad,” Leavitt responded. “But I think Governor Walz, unfortunately, is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on Nov. 5.”

Sad? Probably. Weird? Definitely.

Either way, Americans should just be thankful that this “different kind of masculinity” is nowhere near the White House.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.