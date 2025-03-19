Share
Commentary
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Karoline Leavitt Crushes Tim Walz After He Roots for the Failure of an American Company: 'A Sad Existence'

 By Bryan Chai  March 19, 2025 at 3:03pm
Share

What a weirdo.

Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz — also Minnesota’s governor — pretty much added just one thing of substance to Kamala Harris’ disastrous presidential campaign: calling President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance “weird.”

He most certainly had other issues, too, but those are more Walz subtractions than additions.

Now, in the aftermath of his and Harris’ electoral dismantling in November, Walz is the one coming off weird (again) for actively rooting for America’s failure.

Before we go any further, think about how twisted that is.

A very recent American vice presidential candidate is rooting for American failure.

How terrifying is it to think about how close he came to assuming the role of vice president?

The reign of Vice President Walz would’ve been a sad period in American history, and that’s not just this writer proselytizing. The White House pretty much agrees.

To wit, Walz decided to shove his foot in his mouth on Instagram, when he posted on Tuesday that he likes to remind himself that Tesla — an American company based in Texas, mind you — has been suffering in the stock market as company head and Department of Government Efficiency chair Elon Musk continues to face backlash from disgruntled leftists.

Do you think Tim Walz will run for president?

(As Axios previously reported, Tesla also happens to be one of the top American manufacturers for actually making vehicles here in America.)

You can see the offending clip for yourself below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tim Walz (@timwalz)

“If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock,” Walz posted, alongside an emoji of a downward trending stock chart.

Related:
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Lays Out Disturbing Facts That Explain Why Trump Signed Department of Education Death Sentence

Setting aside how weird it is for a grown man to be on social media posting like a scorned high school girl, this just isn’t a good look for Walz as an elected American official.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made that clear during her Wednesday media scrum.

“Governor Walz [was] saying last night he frequently checks Tesla stock, and doing so, to quote, ‘give me a little boost during the day,’” one intrepid reporter began.

“How should Americans view politicians who take pride in the downfall of an American car company?”

“I think that’s quite sad,” Leavitt responded. “But I think Governor Walz, unfortunately, is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on Nov. 5.”

Sad? Probably. Weird? Definitely.

Either way, Americans should just be thankful that this “different kind of masculinity” is nowhere near the White House.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Pam Bondi Drops the Hammer on 3 Suspects Accused of Tesla Attacks: 'Let This Be a Warning'
NBA Team Sold for Historic Amount, Breaks Record Set by NFL's Commanders: Report
Star Actress' Walk of Fame Ceremony Turns Into Ugly Protest, Cops Forced to Intervene
Karoline Leavitt Crushes Tim Walz After He Roots for the Failure of an American Company: 'A Sad Existence'
Trump's 'Moved Beyond' Critical Deal, White House Confirms Grander Plans
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation