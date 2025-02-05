Share
Commentary
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news conference Wednesday at the White House.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news conference Wednesday at the White House. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Karoline Leavitt Delivers Crushing News to Politico During Press Briefing: The Taxpayer 'Subsidization' Ends Now

 By Randy DeSoto  February 5, 2025 at 2:58pm
Share

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Wednesday that pricey subscriptions to the leftist media outlet Politico by the federal government are being canceled.

Real America’s Voice host Brian Glenn asked Leavitt to comment on the Department of Government Efficiency’s discovery that the United States Agency for International Development had been one of the agencies paying tens of thousands of dollars per year for Politico Pro subscriptions.

“Upon coming out here to the briefing room, I was made aware of the funding from USAID to media outlets, including Politico, who I know has a seat in this room,” Leavitt began.

“I can confirm that the more than $8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayer’s dime will no longer be happening,” she continued. “The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now.”

The Dispatch reported that multiple federal agencies and departments paid Politico a total of $8.2 million for subscriptions from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2025. However, the outlet said that USAID had “only” two subscriptions to E&E, an energy and environment publication produced by Politico LLC, totaling $44,000 over a two-year period.

Leavitt went on to note, “Again, this is a whole-of-government effort to ensure that we are going line by line when it comes to the federal government’s books, and this president and his team are making decisions across the board on, do these receipts serve the interest of the American people? Is this a good use of the American taxpayers’ money?”

“If it is not, that funding will no longer be sent abroad and taxpayers will see significant savings because of that effort,” she said.

Sam Lyman, a former speechwriter for then-Senator Orrin Hatch, posted on social media platform X, “When I worked in the Senate, we all had Politico Pro by default. I never signed up for it. So I can only assume it was a blanket deal Politico had worked out w/the federal gov. I never used it—not even once. Got 0 value out of it.”

Lyman added it was “Gobsmacking to hear a subscription = $10k.”

He was commenting on an earlier post by Chris Tomlinson, a reporter with the National Pulse, who wrote that a Politico Pro subscription costs about $10,000 per year. Tomlinson speculated, given the annual fee, that probably 90 percent of the subscriptions are paid for by federal government agencies.

Related:
Mike Pence's Group Already Working to Undermine Trump

“It seems to me the entire program is a stealthy way of acquiring massive government subsidies,” he wrote.

Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of the conservative outlet The Federalist, pointed out that Politico was at the forefront of censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 and published the leak information in the 2022 Dobbs decision “that led to the near-assassination of multiple Supreme Court justices.”

So great news from Leavitt that the American taxpayer will no longer be spending millions to subsidize leftist “journalism.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump White House Planning 'Largest Tax Cut in History for Middle Class'
Netanyahu Quietly Gave Trump the Single Coolest Gift Any US President Has Ever Gotten
'God Works in Very Strange Ways' Trump Says in Powerful Moment at National Prayer Breakfast
Promise Kept: Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Men from Women's Sports
GOP Rep Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be Deported After Viral Clip Shows Her Attempting to Thwart ICE
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation