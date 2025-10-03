Karoline Leavitt Hilariously Updates White House Voicemail Message to Troll Dems for Causing Government Shutdown

After the government shutdown started on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt updated the executive mansion’s voicemail message, and it’s certain to peeve Democrats.

Conservative political commentator Scott Jennings shared the recording on X Wednesday morning.

“LMAO will be playing this on the Scott Jennings Radio Show today… well done @PressSec on the WH comment line,” Jennings wrote on the social media platform.

LMAO will be playing this on the Scott Jennings Radio Show today … well done @PressSec on the WH comment line pic.twitter.com/2GLQkIUcOx — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 1, 2025

Below is a transcript of Leavitt’s message.

“Hello, America, this is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Democrats in Congress have shut down the federal government because they care more about funding health care for illegal immigrants than they care about serving you, the American people,” she said.

“Until Democrats vote for the clean, Republican-backed continuing resolution to re-open the government, the White House is unable to answer your call or respond to your questions. We look forward to hearing from you again very soon. And in the meantime, please know President Trump will never stop fighting for you. Thank you, and God bless you,” Leavitt said.

The federal shutdown, which began just after midnight Wednesday morning, is the first in almost seven years, according to the BBC.

It happened after Democrats voted against a Republican-proposed, short-term federal funding bill.

In a 55-45 vote standoff on Tuesday, the continuing resolution did not get the 60 votes it needed to break a Senate filibuster, Fox News reported.

“Democrats made this choice, Democrats forced this crisis, and Democrats alone will answer to hardworking Americans now paying the price for their reckless agenda,” Republican Study Committee Chair August Pfluger, a Republican from Texas, said on Tuesday night, according to Fox News.

While essential aspects of government will continue operating, about 40 percent of federal workers are expected to go without work or pay, according to the BBC.

At a White House news conference Wednesday, Vice President J.D. Vance warned of the inevitable consequence of a prolonged shutdown.

“If this thing drags on for another few days or, God forbid, another few weeks, we’re gonna have to lay people off,” Vance said.

Vance: “We’re not targeting federal agencies based on politics…If this thing drags on for another few days or God forbid, another few weeks, we’re gonna have to lay people off.” pic.twitter.com/SBsS1YsWS8 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 1, 2025

President Donald Trump also announced Thursday on Truth Social that he’s determining which federal agencies he’ll cut during the shutdown.

“I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent,” Trump wrote.

“I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT.”

