Karoline Leavitt Humiliates 'Out of Touch' Chuck Schumer Over His Mexican Beer Stunt

President Donald Trump has surrounded himself with an impressive group of young surrogates quickly emerging as rising stars.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to trot out the same old nincompoops.

In a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, 27-year-old White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made mincemeat out of 74-year-old Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, whom she dismissed as “out of touch” after the establishment Democrat embarrassed himself over the weekend by complaining that Trump’s threatened tariffs on Mexico would increase the price of Mexican beer.

Worse yet, Schumer made those complaints during a cringe-worthy show-and-tell-style stunt.

“It’s gonna affect beer,” Schumer told reporters on Sunday. The stupid look on his face as he revealed a can of Corona Extra constituted the latest piece of evidence that he ought to have retired from the Senate a long time ago.

Did he think himself clever for producing the beer can? Or did he think reporters had no idea what a Corona Extra looked like?

“It’s gonna affect your guac,” the senator said moments later. Doubling down on his moronic stunt, he actually showed reporters an avocado.

During an interview with Leavitt on Monday, Martha MacCallum of Fox News played that clip of Schumer and then asked the press secretary for her response.

“Well, this just proves that the Democrat Party is still incredibly out of touch with the American people, because while Chuck Schumer is whining about the cost of a pint of beer, President Trump is talking about saving American lives,” Leavitt said.

Trump, of course, threatened Mexico with 25 percent tariffs unless that nation’s leaders took action to secure America’s border. A positive response from the Mexican government prompted Trump to pause those tariffs on Monday.

Schumer’s stunt, therefore, did not age well. Prices did not increase, and Trump got exactly what he wanted from Mexico.

Leavitt, however, did not spare the clownish senator.

“What would you give? What price would you pay if your child was killed at the hands of an illegal immigrant who should’ve never made their way into this country in the first place, or if your child died at the hands of illegal Chinese fentanyl that was trafficked through both our southern and northern borders?” Leavitt said.

In other words, Americans have had their fill of the Democrats’ illegal immigrant invasion. If it takes a Trump tariff, real or threatened, to secure the U.S. border, Americans will pay that small price.

Moreover, we must have missed the press conference in which Schumer or any high-ranking Democrat bemoaned the fates of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungary, or any other woman or child murdered or trafficked by illegal immigrants whom former President Joe Biden and his cronies welcomed into the country.

“Democrats can either get on board with that, or they can continue to lose elections as they did on Nov. 5,” Leavitt concluded.

🚨 BOOM 🚨@PressSec just dropped the HAMMER on Chuck Schumer for “whining about the cost of a pint of beer.” “What would you give? What price would you pay if your child was killed at the hands of an illegal immigrant who should’ve never made their way into this country in the… pic.twitter.com/gZc7y3kGtu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2025

Fortunately, history will soon forget the likes of Schumer.

Meanwhile, Trump will have made America greater and safer than ever, earning his anticipated place on Mount Rushmore.

By then, young stars like Leavitt will have worked to ensure that Trump’s movement will continue to thrive.

