Karoline Leavitt Lights Up Biased HuffPost Reporter for Blowing Up Her Phone: 'You are a Far Left Hack'

Something happened when we watched Democrats’ shameful reactions to last month’s assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk. A switch flipped in my mind, and perhaps in many of yours, too.

In short, I no longer have the energy or the will to pretend. And neither, it seems, do many members of President Donald Trump’s administration, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Monday on the social media platform X, Leavitt shared a screenshot of a text exchange with S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post in which she ultimately dismissed a question from Dáte by declaring, “You are a far left hack.”

Bravo.

Indeed, the revelation of the entire exchange brought context to Leavitt’s much-ballyhooed “your mom” response to Dáte last week. (White House Communications Director Steven Cheung gave essentially the same answer to the same question.)

Here is the full Leavitt-Dáte exchange:

“Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest?” Dáte asked, referring to the site of an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest? Thanks.”

“Your mom did,” Leavitt hilariously replied.

“Is this funny to you?” Dáte asked.

“It’s funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal,” Leavitt responded. “You are a far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don’t tell you that to your face. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls*** questions.”

In a post accompanying the screenshot, Leavitt got to the heart of the matter.

“Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession,” she wrote.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points. Just take a look at @svdate’s feed, it reads… https://t.co/NxWn2mdUsa pic.twitter.com/v7owI5N4us — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 20, 2025

Leavitt’s Trump-ian response to Dáte’s question reminds us that the president has staffed his second administration with bold young advocates who will ensure that the Make America Great Again movement has a bright future. That group includes Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (45), Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (44), Vice President JD Vance (41), Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller (40), and Leavitt (28).

All of those people and many others will undoubtedly remember the Trump years as politically formative. They will recall the lengths the establishment and its media minions went to undermine the president.

For instance, in July Gabbard revealed documents appearing to prove that former President Barack Obama and his national security team concocted intelligence designed to support the Russia collusion hoax, which the establishment media pushed for years.

That hoax has reverberated down to the present moment. In fact, its basic premise — that of Russia’s inveterate hostility to what our elites hilariously call “democracy” — lies at the heart of Dáte’s question.

Leavitt simply decided to stop pretending otherwise.

It is a healthy response to toxic lies. After all, the culture has begun to move past the lie that men can transition into women, or vice versa.

While we’re at it, therefore, let us also stop pretending that most establishment journalists, not to mention an alarming number of teachers and professors, are serious people worthy of respect. Stop pretending that they amount to anything other than leftist activists.

They have shown us their true colors, so now we have only to mock them. When they flash their credentials, do what Leavitt would do. Ask them if they graduated from Your Mom University.

