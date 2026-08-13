Karoline Leavitt Made the Right Decision, And More Young Women Should Follow Her Example

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Wednesday that she will be leaving her position at the end of August. Her reason is a commendable one that more young women should follow.

That day, Leavitt posted to X, citing her role as a mother in the decision.

“Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least.

“The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life,” she wrote.

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

Leavitt thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity. Anyone following her performance over the past year and eight months knows she deserves credit.

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She was a major upgrade from what we experienced during the Biden administration, when Karine Jean-Pierre fumbled daily at the podium, trying to divert attention away from Sleepy Joe’s cognitive decline.

“Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes,” Leavitt said about Trump.

Is this a failure on her part in stepping away from such an influential and prominent role? Absolutely not.

It’s unfortunately a consequence of feminist rhetoric embedded in our culture that motherhood is looked down upon.

If women are mothers before all else, that is considered a misstep.

Children need their parents, especially young, impressionable children who need to be taught the right values.

The Federalist’s Jordan Boyd replied to her, saying, “This is an excellent, worthy, and ideal reason for a woman to depart her career. Conservatives everywhere should celebrate it!”

This is an excellent, worthy, and ideal reason for a woman to depart her career. Conservatives everywhere should celebrate it! https://t.co/uZzzI0yX39 pic.twitter.com/RosKsus1gr — Jordan Boyd (@jordanboydtx) August 12, 2026

The Hudson Institute’s Rebeccah L. Heinrichs tied in her own experience, supporting Leavitt. “I made the same decision she did after I had my first baby. It is a very hard and noble decision (also- worth it!) I hope this is an encouragement to new mothers who in their hearts want to be with their babies but feel like saying so would be in some way wrong.”

I made the same decision she did after I had my first baby. It is a very hard and noble decision (also- worth it!) I hope this is an encouragement to new mothers who in their hearts want to be with their babies but feel like saying so would be in some way wrong. https://t.co/weFPzdvVKy — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) August 12, 2026

Gov Facts reported in June that birth rates in the United States stand at 1.6 per woman, “well below the 2.1 replacement level needed to maintain population without immigration.”

The condemnation of motherhood can be attributed to this decline.

Women are told that education, a career, or just enjoying their freedom comes before family.

A tragic consequence of listening to this message will be many realizing they want children when it is too late.

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